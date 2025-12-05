Network Security Market worth $119.70 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Network Security Market is projected to grow from USD 84.50 billion in 2025 to USD 119.70 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Network Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Network Security Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 84.50 billion

USD 84.50 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 119.70 billion

USD 119.70 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.2%

Network Security Market Trends & Insights:

The market is being driven by increasing cyber threats, broader digital transformation and cloud adoption, and the rising demand for next-generation firewalls and hybrid mesh firewall solutions.

By solution, the Unified Threat Management (UTM) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5%.

Branch network security segment to dominate the market, growing at the CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

By services, the managed services segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The North American Network Security Market accounted for 41.8% revenue share in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151632343

The Network Security Market is driven by enterprises' need to secure expanding hybrid networks, enforce granular access controls, and protect high-value workloads as they migrate to multi-cloud environments. Growing east–west traffic inside data centers, the rise of encrypted threats, and the convergence of networking and security through SD-WAN and SASE are accelerating investments in integrated security stacks. Demand is further fueled by organizations replacing legacy appliances with consolidated next-generation firewalls, cloud-delivered security layers, and AI-powered detection systems to maintain visibility, policy consistency, and real-time threat response across complex distributed infrastructures.

Based on solution, the unified threat management (UTM) segment will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Unified Threat Management (UTM) is experiencing rapid growth because it bundles multiple security functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, VPN, content filtering, and sometimes endpoint security, into a single, consolidated solution. This consolidation reduces complexity, lowers the total cost of ownership, and simplifies deployment and management, making it particularly attractive for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), branch offices, and organizations with limited IT staff. As cyber threats diversify and increase, UTM provides a comprehensive, all-in-one defensive layer without requiring the purchase and management of multiple separate security products. UTM's ease of deployment, integrated updates, and streamlined administration align with growing demand for efficient, turnkey network security, especially where resources and expertise are constrained. Because of its value proposition and suitability for rapidly expanding SMEs and distributed environments, UTM stands out as one of the fastest-growing solution segments.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151632343

By network environment, the branch network security segment will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Branch network security is growing rapidly as enterprises expand their footprints, opening new offices, retail outlets, remote sites, or retail-branch networks, often supported by cloud, SD-WAN, and remote connectivity. Each branch becomes a potential security weak point if not properly protected. Organizations now deploy unified security solutions, SD-WAN with integrated security, UTM, and centralized policy enforcement to secure branch networks without requiring full data-center-level infrastructure. This segment benefits from digital transformation, decentralized work models, remote sales offices, and retail expansion. The shift toward distributed architectures, with many small, geographically dispersed sites, makes branch security a priority, resulting in the fastest growth in this network-environment segment.

By region, North America will hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America remains the largest market for network security, driven by its mature digital ecosystem, high adoption of advanced technologies, and a strong presence of leading cybersecurity vendors. Enterprises in the region operate complex, distributed IT environments that require robust protection across data centers, cloud workloads, remote users, and branch locations. The prevalence of sophisticated cyberattacks, ranging from ransomware and supply-chain breaches to nation-state threats, drives continuous investment in next-generation firewalls, intrusion prevention, zero-trust frameworks, and SASE deployments. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and federal cybersecurity mandates compel organizations to maintain high security standards. Large enterprises and government agencies allocate significant budgets to security modernization, threat intelligence, and managed services. North America's early adoption of technology, advanced security awareness, and ongoing digital transformation initiatives across the BFSI, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure sectors solidify its position as the dominant market for network security solutions and services.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=151632343

Top Companies in Network Security Market:

The Top Companies in Network Security Market include Cisco (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Verizon (US), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Juniper Networks (US), Akamai (US), Netskope (US), Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudflare (US), AWS (US), OpenText (Canada), Hillstone Networks (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Huawei (China), Trellix (US), SonicWall (US), Forcepoint (US), Sophos (UK), Ivanti (US), Extreme Networks (US), Zyxel Networks (Taiwan), Cato Networks (Israel), NordLayer (US), Versa Networks (US), WiJungle (India), Cynet (US), SECNAP Network Security (US), Nomios (Netherlands), easi (Belgium), GajShield (India), Stellar Cyber (US), NETSCOUT (US), and Fidelis Security (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Quantum Cryptography Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Identity Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market - Global Forecast to 2030

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Threat Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets