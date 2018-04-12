Netwrix Adds Data Discovery and Classification Functionality to Netwrix Auditor

Netwrix Auditor – Data Discovery and Classification Edition was developed in partnership with Concept Searching, the global leader in semantic metadata generation. The solution empowers risk, compliance, data security officers and IT security pros to prioritize their efforts and secure data in accordance with its value or sensitivity. It enables them to mitigate the risk of PII, PHI, PCI and IP being stored outside dedicated locations and apply controls and policies consistently and accurately, so their organization can ensure both data security and regulatory compliance.

The key features include:

Deep insight into sensitive data

New predefined reports provide visibility into where sensitive files are, what content is inside them, who can access the files and who actually uses them. Subscriptions automate report delivery to any stakeholders.

Fast and accurate search of sensitive data

The new edition empowers you to quickly hone in on files containing very specific information —without any downtime or having to create new rules. For example, you can quickly find all personal data related to an individual in order to comply with the GDPR's "right to be forgotten."

Reusable index

A unique ability to accumulate complex, multi-term metadata — not based on phrases, proximity, keywords or pre-configured taxonomies — eliminates the need to re-index the entire data repository whenever a classification rule is added or changed.

Predefined and custom discovery rules

Out-of-the-box rules for identifying data protected by GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA and other regulations simplify the discovery process. Granular settings can be customized to find the exact data that matters to the business.

Statistical, concept-based analysis

Statistical analysis of multi-word concepts ensures a better understanding of the sensitive information patterns specific to the organization and provides more relevant results than are possible by relying solely on keywords and semantic analysis.

Incremental indexing

New files and changes to existing files are automatically detected and quickly indexed and classified, without full re-collection.

"One of the most significant aspects of data protection is the ability to prioritize your security efforts to ensure your business-critical data is under close surveillance. Apart from dealing with evolving cyber threats, organizations now have to ensure compliance with the GDPR and provide hard evidence that sensitive files are not overexposed and data is processed securely. Netwrix Auditor – Data Discovery and Classification Edition can help companies gain a high-level view of what's going on with their sensitive data and easily understand which data requires more attention, so they can improve the effectiveness of their security strategies and increase business value," said Steve Dickson, CEO of Netwrix.

Netwrix Auditor is a visibility platform for data security and risk mitigation that enables control over changes, configurations and access in hybrid IT environments to protect data regardless of its location. The platform provides security intelligence to identify security holes, detect anomalies in user behavior and investigate threat patterns in time to prevent real damage.

Netwrix Auditor – Data Discovery and Classification Edition is available worldwide starting April 12, 2018. Learn more: https://www.netwrix.com/data_discovery_and_classification.html

About Netwrix Corporation

Netwrix Corporation is a software company focused exclusively on providing IT operations and security teams with pervasive visibility into user behavior, system configurations and data sensitivity across hybrid IT infrastructures, empowering them to protect data regardless of its location and sleep soundly at night instead of worrying about security blind zones or yet another compliance check. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 140 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

