Netwrix Announces Pre-Release Demo of Data Discovery and Classification Functionality

Netwrix Auditor – Data Discovery and Classification Edition was developed in partnership with Concept Searching, the global leader in semantic metadata generation. The solution will enable complete visibility into where sensitive files are located, what content is inside them, who can access the files and who actually uses them.

The new edition will help organizations prove the effectiveness of their data security controls as required by GDPR and other regulations by enabling them to:

Gain a high-level view of the sensitive data they store

Discover any sensitive data stored outside of a secure dedicated location

Streamline regular attestations of access rights to sensitive data

Detect unauthorized activity around sensitive data

Netwrix Auditor is a visibility platform for user behavior analysis and risk mitigation that enables control over changes, configurations and access in hybrid IT environments to protect data regardless of its location. The platform provides security intelligence to identify security holes, detect anomalies in user behavior and investigate threat patterns in time to prevent real damage.

"The new edition of Netwrix Auditor, developed in partnership with Concept Searching, will help organizations address critical GDPR requirements, relieve the compliance burden and ensure the security of business-critical data. Analysts say that only 30% of organizations worldwide are fully compliant with the new law, and that most are taking a piecemeal approach to adopting GDPR controls. We offer a more holistic approach to GDPR compliance and empower companies to provide hard evidence that sensitive files are not overexposed, that they reside only in dedicated safe locations with proper access controls and that they are not accessed by unauthorized personnel," said Michael Fimin, CEO and Co-Founder of Netwrix.

"Organizations often have siloed content, due to geography or function, and lack visibility into the presence of privacy and sensitive information. The new edition of Netwrix Auditor, combined with Concept Searching's ability to generate semantic multi-term metadata, delivers unprecedented insight into where vulnerabilities exist, mitigating enterprise risk, averting exposures, and ensuring all legal and regulatory compliance requirements are met. The solution offers proactive governance dictated by actions, and builds trust and transparency through the uncompromising protection of personal data in the organizational community," commented Martin Garland, President of Concept Searching.

Netwrix Auditor – Data Discovery and Classification Edition is scheduled for general release on 12 April 2018. To learn more about the solution or register for the pre-release demo, visit: www.netwrix.com/data_discovery_and_classification.html

About Netwrix Corporation

Netwrix Corporation is a software company focused exclusively on providing IT operations and security teams pervasive visibility into user behavior and system configurations across hybrid cloud IT infrastructures, empowering them to protect data regardless of its location and sleep soundly at night instead of worrying about security blind zones or yet another compliance check. Over 9,000 enterprises worldwide rely on Netwrix to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats on premises and in the cloud, pass compliance audits with less expense, and increase the productivity of their IT security and operations teams.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 140 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

About Concept Searching

Concept Searching is the industry leader specializing in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management. Platform agnostic, Concept Searching also has a Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, and offers a complete suite of SharePoint and Office 365 solutions. The award-winning technologies encompass the entire portfolio of unstructured information assets in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients have deployed the intelligent metadata enabled solutions to improve search, records management, identification and protection of privacy data, migration, text analytics, eDiscovery, and enterprise social networking applications.

Concept Searching is headquartered in the US and has offices in the UK, Canada and South Africa. For more information about Concept Searching's solutions and technologies, please visit www.conceptsearching.com.

