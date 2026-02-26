Netwrix Appoints Nick Dahm as Chief Financial Officer and Promotes Sasha Yendle to Chief People Officer

Company strengthens executive leadership to support continued execution and scale

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a recognized leader in identity and data security solutions, today announced the appointment of Nick Dahm as Chief Financial Officer and the promotion of Sasha Yendle to Chief People Officer. These appointments expand Netwrix's executive leadership as organizations increasingly seek a unified approach to identity and data security.

"Nick and Sasha strengthen our executive team at a pivotal stage in our growth," said Grady Summers, CEO of Netwrix. "We've built strong momentum over the past year, and this next phase is about sharpening our focus and execution. As identity becomes central to protecting data in AI-driven environments, their leadership ensures we scale with discipline, invest in our people, and continue delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers."

Nick Dahm joins Netwrix as Chief Financial Officer, and he brings extensive experience leading finance and operations in high-growth SaaS organizations, most recently serving as CFO at Salesloft, where he helped guide the company through periods of rapid scale and expansion. In his role at Netwrix, Dahm will oversee finance and IT, supporting disciplined investment, operational rigor, and long-term value creation as the company continues to scale its identity and data security platform.

"From my first conversations with Netwrix's leadership team and the board, I felt a deep alignment with the company's vision: having recently led an organization through a cyber breach I have a personal appreciation for the value of our mission," said Nick Dahm, Chief Financial Officer at Netwrix. "I'm excited to join the team to build upon a foundation of consistent growth and product excellence, while leading a finance function that supports our next chapter of global scale."

Netwrix also announced the promotion of Sasha Yendle to Chief People Officer. Since joining Netwrix as Vice President of Human Resources, Yendle has played a central role in strengthening and professionalizing the company's people operations. Her work includes implementing a new HR system, launching a new company rewards program, introducing a structured performance review process, and supporting the opening of Netwrix's Krakow office.

"Our people are central to how Netwrix grows, and as Chief People Officer, my focus is on elevating talent and building the people practices that support scale," said Sasha Yendle, Chief People Officer at Netwrix. "By partnering closely with our leaders and listening to our employees, we're ensuring that Netwrix continues to be an attractive place for employees to grow their careers around the world."

About Netwrix

Netwrix's vision is to create a world where every organization has secured its data and identities. The 1Secure™ SaaS platform unifies identity and data security to provide complete visibility into where data lives, who can access it, and how it's governed. With Netwrix, security teams strengthen data protection, safeguard identities, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Today, more than 13,000 customers, including nearly 25% of the Fortune 500, rely on Netwrix solutions across hybrid and AI-driven environments. With a 95% customer satisfaction rating, Netwrix offers flexible delivery models that are quick to deploy, easy to use, and built to scale for organizations of all sizes. For more information visit www.netwrix.com.

