Netwrix Expands 1Secure Platform to Reveal and Control AI Agent Access to Sensitive Data

New capabilities help organizations identify how AI agents inherit identity permissions to access sensitive data across hybrid environments.

FRISCO, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a recognized leader in identity and data security, today announced new capabilities in the Netwrix 1Secure platform that provide visibility and governance over how AI agents and assistants, including Microsoft Copilot, access sensitive data.

As organizations deploy AI agents and assistants across collaboration platforms, applications, and data environments, these systems are increasingly interacting with data using existing identity permissions. When privileges are excessive or misconfigured, AI systems can surface sensitive information instantly.

"AI agents are not bypassing security controls. They are using the permissions that already exist," said Grady Summers, CEO of Netwrix. "An AI agent operates as another identity in the environment. If organizations don't understand what those identities can access, they can't control what AI can expose."

Sensitive and regulated information now spans collaboration platforms, cloud services, databases, and on-premises infrastructure like endpoints, workstations, and file systems. Yet many organizations still manage identity governance, data discovery, and monitoring through disconnected tools. As a result, teams often lack a clear view of how identities, including AI systems, access critical data.

The latest updates to the Netwrix 1Secure platform address this challenge by combining identity context with data discovery and access monitoring across hybrid environments.

Identity-Driven Visibility into Sensitive Data Access

New capabilities in Netwrix Access Analyzer provide deeper insight into how identities access sensitive data across hybrid environments. Security teams can identify excessive permissions, hidden access paths, and risky identity relationships that could expose sensitive information to AI systems, automation tools, or unauthorized users.

Expanded discovery and classification capabilities help organizations locate sensitive and regulated data across collaboration platforms, file systems, and cloud environments. This visibility enables teams to understand which data could be surfaced by AI assistants or shadow AI tools and apply classification labels to strengthen protection policy enforcement.

Governance for AI Assistants and Autonomous Identities

The platform also helps organizations understand how automated identities, applications, and AI systems interact with sensitive data. Security teams can analyze AI-driven workflows, identify excessive permissions, and reduce exposure risks before AI tools are deployed across the environment.

AI agents and automated systems often authenticate using certificates, tokens, or service accounts rather than traditional user credentials. These machine identities can create hidden access paths that are difficult to detect and easy to exploit. Netwrix Threat Manager detects suspicious certificate activity and anomalous behavior from automated identities, triggering automated response workflows to contain threats before they escalate. Netwrix Threat Prevention can also block malicious certificate enrollments in real time, preventing attackers from establishing persistent access through certificate-based authentication.

Many AI-driven workflows and automated services rely on service accounts to access systems and sensitive data. Netwrix Threat Manager introduces a machine-learning powered service account dashboard that helps security teams quickly identify risky configurations, excessive permissions, and abnormal activity. The dashboard provides centralized visibility into service account behavior while detecting threats involving service accounts using the same behavioral monitoring applied to user identities.

Monitoring and Compliance for AI-Driven Activity

Netwrix Auditor, now available as a SaaS offering on the Netwrix 1Secure platform, provides governance and monitoring for AI-driven activity, including Microsoft Copilot.

Capabilities include:

Copilot activity monitoring to track when sensitive information is accessed or surfaced through AI prompts.

to track when sensitive information is accessed or surfaced through AI prompts. Copilot readiness assessments to evaluate identity permissions and potential data exposure risks before deployment.

to evaluate identity permissions and potential data exposure risks before deployment. Audit trails for AI interactions and data access to support governance controls and regulatory compliance.

Through native integration with Netwrix Endpoint Protector, organizations can extend Copilot governance to data in motion. Security teams can monitor interactions between users and AI systems, sanitize prompts, and prevent sensitive data from leaving endpoints, Windows, macOS, and Linux, when employees interact with AI assistants or external AI tools.

"Most organizations are trying to solve this with a patchwork of tools — one for identity, one for data classification, one for monitoring," said Jeff Warren, Chief Product Officer at Netwrix. "We built 1Secure to connect identity permissions to sensitive data discovery in a single platform, so security teams can see what an AI agent could access before it ever surfaces something it shouldn't."

The new AI-related capabilities across Netwrix Access Analyzer, Auditor, Threat Prevention and Endpoint Protector are available now, with the Threat Manager capabilities coming soon.

To learn more or schedule a demo at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, Calif., March 23-26, 2026, visit Netwrix at Booth #1549 in the Moscone South Expo.

About Netwrix

Netwrix's vision is to create a world where every organization has secured its data and identities. The 1Secure™ SaaS platform unifies identity and data security to provide complete visibility into where data lives, who can access it, and how it's governed. With Netwrix, security teams strengthen data protection, safeguard identities, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Today, more than 13,000 customers, including nearly 25% of the Fortune 500, rely on Netwrix solutions across hybrid and AI-driven environments. With a 95% customer satisfaction rating, Netwrix offers flexible delivery models that are quick to deploy, easy to use, and built to scale for organizations of all sizes. For more information visit www.netwrix.com.

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