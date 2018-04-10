Netwrix Experts to Speak about IT Security Basics at RSA Conference San Francisco

TOPIC: Back to IT Security Basics: What's Getting Lost in All the Buzz

TIME: 12:00 pm, Thursday, April 19, 2018

LOCATION: San Francisco, Moscone Center, South Briefing Center

SPEAKER: Marc Potter, Account Executive, Netwrix

Visitors can also meet Netwrix experts at booth #4327 and see a live demo of the new Netwrix Auditor – Data Discovery and Classification Edition. This new product edition will be globally available on April 12, 2018, and will empower risk, compliance and data security officers and IT security pros to prioritize their efforts and secure data in accordance with its value or sensitivity.

About Netwrix Corporation

Netwrix Corporation is a software company focused exclusively on providing IT operations and security teams with pervasive visibility into user behavior, system configurations and data sensitivity across hybrid IT infrastructures, empowering them to protect data regardless of its location and sleep soundly at night instead of worrying about security blind zones or yet another compliance check. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 140 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

