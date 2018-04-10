Netwrix Experts to Speak about IT Security Basics at RSA Conference San Francisco

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix Corporation, provider of a visibility platform for data security and risk mitigation, announced today that Netwrix is exhibiting at RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 16–20, 2018. Netwrix professionals will host an educational session titled "Back to IT Security Basics: What's Getting Lost in All the Buzz."
Netwrix expert Marc Potter will explain how IT leaders can solve today's hottest information security problems and achieve tight security on a reasonable budget by finding solutions that actually work for them.
TOPIC: Back to IT Security Basics: What's Getting Lost in All the Buzz
TIME: 12:00 pm, Thursday, April 19, 2018
LOCATION: San Francisco, Moscone Center, South Briefing Center
SPEAKER: Marc Potter, Account Executive, Netwrix
Visitors can also meet Netwrix experts at booth #4327 and see a live demo of the new Netwrix Auditor – Data Discovery and Classification Edition. This new product edition will be globally available on April 12, 2018, and will empower risk, compliance and data security officers and IT security pros to prioritize their efforts and secure data in accordance with its value or sensitivity.
To find out more about RSA Conference, please visit: https://www.rsaconference.com/.
About Netwrix Corporation
Netwrix Corporation is a software company focused exclusively on providing IT operations and security teams with pervasive visibility into user behavior, system configurations and data sensitivity across hybrid IT infrastructures, empowering them to protect data regardless of its location and sleep soundly at night instead of worrying about security blind zones or yet another compliance check. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 140 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.
For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.
CONTACT:
Erin Jones
Avista PR for Netwrix
P: 704.664.2170
E: pr@netwrix.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netwrix-experts-to-speak-about-it-security-basics-at-rsa-conference-san-francisco-300627195.html
SOURCE Netwrix Corporation
Share this article