Netwrix Receives Majority Investment From TA Associates

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today announced that TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global growth private equity firm, has completed a majority investment in the company. TA, together with the Netwrix executive management team, plan to accelerate Netwrix's growth as the company aims to expand its portfolio of easy-to-use data security solutions to its customers globally. Members of Netwrix senior management and existing Netwrix investor Updata Partners will invest alongside TA, and will maintain a significant equity interest in the company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Netwrix is thrilled to be working alongside TA as we enter our next phase of growth," said Steve Dickson, chief executive officer of Netwrix. "The partnership with TA will provide Netwrix access to the firm's global add-on acquisition origination and integration capabilities and deep experience in the security and horizontal application software markets, which we believe will position us for substantial organic and inorganic growth."

While able to scale to the unique needs of large enterprises, Netwrix's business model is ideal for the mid-market, which is defined as organizations with 500 to 10,000 employees. This underserved segment is in need of easy-to-use data security solutions to address growing security and privacy concerns. Until recently, governmental regulations, such as Sarbanes-Oxley, applied only to larger enterprises. However, with the growing number of privacy regulations, such as the GDPR and the CCPA, organizations of all sizes, including mid-market businesses, must take data security seriously.

"With its powerful, easy-to-use products and streamlined business model, Netwrix has become a leading provider of data security products for the mid-enterprise market," said Michael Libert, a senior vice president at TA Associates. "Netwrix has an abundance of security, audit and compliance experience and more than 7,000 paying organizations that are deriving value from their experience with Netwrix."

"Given the ongoing growth in the global data security market, we see ample new business opportunities for Netwrix," added Harry Taylor, a managing director at TA Associates. "We are pleased to partner with Netwrix's management team, alongside Updata Partners, and to collaborate on the company's continued profitable growth."

"It has been a pleasure working with the Netwrix team for the past three years and aiding in the company's impressive and transformative growth," said Jon Seeber, a general partner at Updata Partners. "With what we believe to be superior products and services, Netwrix has become a valued provider in security and compliance. We are pleased to welcome TA as an investor, and to continue our partnership with Netwrix."

Joining the Netwrix board in conjunction with this transaction are Michael Libert, Harry Taylor and Amit Jain of TA Associates; and independent directors Dan Mayleben, chief executive officer at 2ndWave Software, and Matt Dircks, chief executive officer at BeyondTrust. They join existing board members Jon Seeber of Updata Partners, independent director Brian Turner and Steve Dickson of Netwrix.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm's more than 90 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

CONTACTS:

Erin Jones

Avista PR for Netwrix

P: 704.664.2170

E: [email protected]

Marcia O'Carroll

TA Associates

P: 617.574.6796

E: [email protected]

Philip Nunes

BackBay Communications for TA Associates

P: 617.391.0792

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Netwrix