Netwrix Recognized in 2020 Gartner Market Guide for File Analysis Software

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a vendor of information security and governance software, has been recognized by Gartner as a "Representative Vendor" in its 2020 Market Guide for File Analysis Software.

The guide notes that "While organizations are expanding the scope of needs and opportunities associated with their unstructured data, the primary use cases for file analysis include, but are not limited to, risk mitigation, governance/policy management, efficiency/optimization and analytics." Gartner predicts that "through 2024 80% of information governance programs that do not include unstructured, semistructured and structured data into the same governance program will fail, up from 30% today."

"Governance and compliance of unstructured data are virtually impossible without a clear understanding and mapping of the various data repositories, which is provided through file analysis. File analysis also allows for the classification of valuable business data so that it can be more easily found and leveraged, as well as supporting e-discovery, data migration and analytics." — Gartner, "Market Guide for File Analysis Software" by Julian Tirsu, Marc-Antoine Meunier, 6 February 2020.

"We are thrilled to be mentioned as a Representative Vendor in the file analysis market by Gartner. Netwrix has been growing for more than 10 years and matured into a vendor that is able to address challenges associated with risk mitigation, governance and compliance, efficiency and optimization, and analytics. We think Gartner's evaluation of the file analysis market is consistent with what Netwrix can offer to its customers to address their information security and governance needs," said Steve Dickson, CEO at Netwrix.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Netwrix is a software company that enables information security and governance professionals to reclaim control over sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. Over 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

