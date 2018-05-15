Netwrix Stimulates Partner Success with New Channel Enablement Strategy

Advanced lead management — Through the fully revamped Partner Portal, partners can easily update the status of leads and add comments, so they will get timely sales and technical assistance to close more deals.

Marketing Campaign-in-a-Box — This tool makes it a snap for partners to launch multistep marketing campaigns and fill their sales pipeline with new leads within one business day. These campaigns help partners communicate the benefits of Netwrix products to prospects who are not yet familiar with the company. They detail how Netwrix Auditor addresses specific pain points depending on the lead's industry vertical, applicable regulatory standards or other business needs.

Transparent and quick deal registration process — Partners can easily track the status of submitted deals and keep the sales operations processes under control.

— Partners can easily track the status of submitted deals and keep the sales operations processes under control. Extended library of sales and marketing tools — Product cheat sheets, vertical selling guides, datasheets, seminar-in-a-box and other assets help simplify onboarding and training for current and new partners.

"Our comprehensive channel enablement framework is a cornerstone of our global channel strategy. To strengthen relationships with our partners and provide them with exceptional user experience, we have completely revamped our Partner Portal and extended our portfolio of sales and marketing enablement tools. We now provide our partners with easy access to deal registration, ready-to-use campaigns and other resources to help them drive successful sales and run their business with Netwrix more efficiently," said Ken Tripp, Director of Channel Accounts at Netwrix.

To learn more about the Netwrix Partner Portal and channel programs, please visit: https://www.netwrix.com/netwrix_partner_program.html

About Netwrix Corporation

Netwrix Corporation is a software company focused exclusively on providing IT operations and security teams with pervasive visibility into user behavior, system configurations and data sensitivity across hybrid IT infrastructures, empowering them to protect data regardless of its location and sleep soundly at night instead of worrying about security blind zones or yet another compliance check. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 140 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

