Netwrix to Introduce Its Data Classification Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a vendor of data security and governance software, announced today the newest addition to its product portfolio, Netwrix Data Classification. This platform, which is built on technology from Netwrix's acquisition of Concept Searching, empowers organizations to ensure their data benefits the organization, and is handled effectively, by automatically identifying, categorizing and tagging it with metadata.

"We are excited to extend our product portfolio with Netwrix Data Classification. This value-added solution enables our customers to enhance business development activities and increase the value of their enterprise data. Complex data governance processes are automated, security efforts prioritized, and privacy and compliance requirements easily addressed at reduced cost. Netwrix offers a real alternative to organizations seeking a data classification solution that is easy to use, delivers faster time to market, and provides increased accuracy," said Martin Garland, President of the Concept Searching business unit at Netwrix.

"The software quickly scanned all data that we have and showed the locations of all files containing regulated information. We did not even realize what data we had on our servers until we ran the discovery. Then we reviewed where the sensitive data is being stored and checked if these locations were secure and only management had access to this data," Iain Sanders, IT Manager, Horizon Leisure Centres, UK, commented.

With Netwrix Data Classification, organizations are able to:

Identify sensitive information and reduce its exposure – Data security professionals can identify the data repositories with the most sensitive information so they can secure them first, as well as to detect any PII, PCI, PHI or IP that surfaces outside of a secure location so they can respond promptly.

The addition of Netwrix Data Classification to the Netwrix product portfolio is a result of the company's acquisition and integration of Concept Searching people and products. This release further positions Netwrix as the company that enables organizations to manage and secure business-critical information and leverage its corpus to drive innovation and business growth.,

