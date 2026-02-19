Netzilo AI Edge Delivers Enterprise-Grade Visibility, Sandboxing, and Governance for OpenClaw Agents

News provided byNetzilo INC
Feb 19, 2026, 13:22 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netzilo today announced expanded capabilities of Netzilo AI Edge, delivering comprehensive visibility, agent sandboxing, and advanced governance for enterprises deploying OpenClaw AI agents.
As organizations accelerate adoption of OpenClaw — a next-generation autonomous AI agent capable of performing complex tasks with minimal supervision — security teams face new challenges in visibility, agent integrity, and data protection. Netzilo AI Edge addresses these emerging risks with a multi-layered AI security architecture purpose-built for autonomous agent environments.
Addressing the Emerging Risks of Autonomous AI Agents
OpenClaw represents a breakthrough in autonomous AI execution. However, with increased adoption comes increased exposure:
- Limited Visibility: Security teams lack full transparency into OpenClaw agent communications, tool calls, and local system interactions.
- Agent Integrity Risks: Emerging threats such as tool poisoning, malicious skill injection, and prompt injection attacks can compromise agent behavior.
- Data Exfiltration Concerns: Even locally deployed agents may access or generate sensitive enterprise data, requiring strong governance and policy enforcement.
A 360° AI Security Architecture
Netzilo AI Edge delivers comprehensive protection across visibility, detection, isolation, and governance layers.
Full Visibility Across the AI Stack
Netzilo AI Edge provides complete visibility into LLM communications between OpenClaw agents and AI providers. In addition, it captures:
- Full MCP tool-call chains
- File system interactions
- Local agent activities
This endpoint-level telemetry enables security teams to understand exactly how autonomous agents operate within enterprise environments.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR)
Powered by Netzilo's AI Detection and Response (AIDR) module, AI Edge performs dynamic behavioral analysis to detect:
- Tool poisoning attempts
- Prompt injection attacks
- Malicious skill or capability injections
- Previously unknown AI-native attack patterns
This proactive detection model enables real-time response to evolving agent threats.
Transparent Agent Isolation
Netzilo's built-in Agent Isolation technology allows IT administrators to run OpenClaw agents within a transparent sandbox environment. This isolation layer protects enterprise systems against both known and yet-to-be-discovered attack techniques — without disrupting agent productivity.
Advanced Data Governance Controls
AI Edge equips enterprises with advanced policy enforcement capabilities to:
- Detect sensitive data exposure
- Redact confidential information in real time
- Block unauthorized data exfiltration
- Maintain comprehensive audit trails
These controls ensure that sensitive enterprise data remains protected — even in complex, autonomous agent workflows.
Enabling Secure AI Adoption at Scale
"Autonomous agents like OpenClaw are redefining productivity, but they introduce a fundamentally new security surface," said Egemen Tas, Co-founder and CEO of Netzilo. "Netzilo AI Edge ensures organizations can innovate confidently by delivering deep visibility, behavioral detection, isolation, and governance in a single unified platform."
Netzilo AI Edge is available immediately for enterprises seeking secure, scalable deployment of AI agents across endpoint environments.
For more information, visit www.netzilo.com.
About Netzilo
Netzilo delivers next-generation AI security infrastructure that provides visibility, isolation, and governance for modern AI workloads. By combining endpoint intelligence with advanced AI-native detection capabilities, Netzilo enables enterprises to adopt AI technologies securely and responsibly.
