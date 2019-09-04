NetZoom™ Stencils Expands Its Device Library for August 2019; Data Centers and IT Professionals Can Now Download New Templates to Produce High-Quality Network Diagrams

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoomTM Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network, data center assets, and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Product Line / Product #

Amazon / AWS Snow / Snowball

ASUSTeK Computer / Digital Home / Chromebox 3

Ciena / 6500 Series / 6500-D2

Commvault / HyperScale / HS1300

Connection Technology Systems / HES Series / HES-3106SFP-DR

FutureX / Guardian / Series 3

IBM / Storage / 24R2051

Nitek / Etherstretch / ER24200C

QSC Audio Products / NS Series / NS-1124P

ShoreTel / UC Series / UC25 Server

Veritas / 5240 Expansion Appliance

"Using NetZoom Stencils is a network architectures dream," said John Shimonsky, Senior Network Architect at Virtual Clarity. "The NetZoom Stencils service desk is superb. I could not find the stencil I was looking for; within less than an hour of opening a ticket, I received a response with the actual stencil I needed to continue. I saved production time and saved completing that diagram from perhaps several days of frustration to less than an hour."

Availability:

NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center and Audio-Video Diagramming. The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, networks, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

About NetZoom:

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

