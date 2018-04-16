Neuberger Berman Closed-End Intermediate Municipal Funds Announce Decrease In Distribution Rates And Declaration Of Next Monthly Distributions

The Funds have also declared their next monthly distributions, at the new rates, which are payable on May 15, 2018, with a record date of April 30, 2017 and an ex-date of April 27, 2017.

NBH's annual distribution per share of common stock is now $0.74928 versus the prior annual amount of $0.81. The new distribution rate represents an annualized distribution rate of approximately 4.97% per share of common stock based on the Fund's net asset value of $15.07 per share on April 13, 2018.

NBW's annual distribution per share of common stock is now $0.5376 versus the prior annual amount of $0.6144. The new distribution rate represents an annualized distribution rate of approximately 3.62% per share of common stock based on the Fund's net asset value of $14.85 per share on April 13, 2018.

NBO's annual distribution per share of common stock is now $0.47196 versus the prior annual amount of $0.5244. The new distribution rate represents an annualized distribution rate of approximately 3.45% per share of common stock based on the Fund's net asset value of $13.69 per share on April 13, 2018.

The Funds' decrease in distribution rates is the result of numerous factors, including the current level of yields available in the municipal market and the impact on the Funds' levels of earnings, expected increased costs of leverage associated with forecasted interest-rate hikes and the amount of available undistributed net investment income (UNII), and with respect to NBW and NBO, the lack thereof.

The Funds seek to provide income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. Additionally, NBW seeks to provide income that is exempt from California personal income tax and NBO seeks to provide income that is exempt from New York State and New York City personal income tax.

In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would accompany any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. This notice would be for informational purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 1,900 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named to Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $299 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

