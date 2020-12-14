Neuberger Berman Named To 2020 Pensions & Investments "Best Places To Work In Money Management"

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is honored to be ranked second among companies with 1,000 employees or more in the 2020 "Best Places to Work in Money Management" survey by Pensions & Investments. This year marks the firm's seventh year finishing first or second in this same category.

In 2020, as in previous years, Neuberger Berman is recognized for its dedication to a collaborative culture in service to clients and boasts a retention rate of 96% for senior investment professionals1. Employee survey responses, a key component of the ranking's methodology, highlight the firm's employee ownership, diversity initiatives, and commitment to empowering the voice of its staff throughout the unique challenges of 2020.

"Amidst all that has happened in 2020, we are truly honored to be recognized for continuing to foster a work environment that enables our team to thrive in any situation," said Heather Zuckerman, Chief of Staff at Neuberger Berman. "This year saw the majority of our employees working from home for extended periods of time yet through this experience, we sought to ensure the culture we have developed would continue and allow people to feel empowered and included from any physical location around the world."

The employee survey results recognize the firm's myriad benefits, including a "best in class" retirement program, tools to enable efficient remote work, and a plethora of virtual social events that aided in retaining strong communal bonds.

"In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees' physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients' needs," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases."

The 2020 Pensions & Investments "Best Places to Work in Money Management" full list can be read here. Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct the two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $374 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2020. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

All information is as of September 30, 2020 unless otherwise indicated and is subject to change without notice. Firm data, including employee and assets under management figures, reflects collective data for the various affiliated investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Firm history/timeline includes the history of all firm subsidiaries, including predecessor entities and acquisitions.

Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI): The year 2020 represents the first year that asset managers became eligible for PRI Leader designation, which formerly included asset owners only. The new designation was awarded to only 20 of the 2100+ investment manager PRI signatories. The Leaders' Group showcases signatories at the cutting edge of responsible investment, and highlights trends in what they are doing. PRI uses signatories' reporting responses and assessment data to identify those that are doing excellent work in responsible investment – across their organizations and with a focus on a given theme each year. The 2020 theme is climate reporting. PRI grades are based on information reported directly by PRI signatories, of which investment managers totaled 1,924 for 2020. All signatories are eligible to participate and must complete a questionnaire to be included. The underlying information submitted by signatories is not audited by the PRI or any other party acting on its behalf. Signatories report on their responsible investment activities by responding to asset-specific modules in the Reporting Framework. Each module houses a variety of indicators that address specific topics of responsible investment. Signatories' answers are then assessed and results are compiled into an Assessment Report. The Assessment Report includes indicator scores—summarizing the individual scores achieved and comparing them to the median; section scores—grouping similar indicator scores together into categories (e.g. policy, assurance, governance) and comparing them to the median; module scores—aggregating all the indicator scores within a module to assign one of six performance bands (from E to A+). Awards and ratings referenced do not reflect the experiences of any Neuberger Berman client and readers should not view such information as representative of any particular client's experience or assume that they will have a similar investment experience as any previous or existing client. Awards and ratings are not indicative of the past or future performance of any Neuberger Berman product or service. Moreover, the underlying information has not been audited by the PRI or any other party acting on its behalf. While every effort has been made to produce a fair representation of performance, no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the information presented, and no responsibility or liability can be accepted for damage caused by use of or reliance on the information contained within this report. Information about PRI grades and PRI Leader is sourced entirely from PRI and Neuberger Berman makes no representations, warranties or opinions based on that information

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2020 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

1: Annualized retention rate as of 12/31/19 at MD and SVP level since becoming an independent company in 2009. Investment professionals referenced include portfolio managers, research analysts/associates, traders, and product specialists and team dedicated economists/strategists.

Media Contacts:

Alex Samuelson, Neuberger Berman, 212 476 5392, [email protected]

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

Related Links

www.nb.com

