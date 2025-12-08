Neuberger Hires Steven Meier as Vice Chair

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, and employee-owned investment manager, announced today that it has hired Steven Meier, former Chief Investment Officer for the New York City Bureau of Asset Management and Deputy Comptroller, as Vice Chair, Institutional.

In this newly created role, Mr. Meier will work alongside Neuberger's investment teams and institutional client coverage to deliver investment insights and thought leadership to U.S. public pension funds and other global institutional allocators, helping them achieve their long-term investment and strategic objectives. Based in New York, he will join the firm's Asset Allocation Committee, a cross‑disciplinary group that reviews and refines the firm's market outlook to help clients pursue better risk adjusted outcomes.

"I am thrilled to welcome Steve to Neuberger. We have worked together on many initiatives over the years, and I have long admired his stellar career accomplishments, most recently his impressive track record stewarding the NYC public pension funds," said George Walker, Chairman and CEO of Neuberger. "His joining demonstrates our ongoing commitment to deliver compelling investment capabilities and solutions to our most sophisticated clients."

Matt Malloy, Head of Global Institutional Client Group and Head of EMEA at Neuberger added, "Institutional investors face a number of complex issues in today's environment. Steve's investment expertise and strategic experience, combined with Neuberger's global platform, will enable us to deepen our partnership with clients and help them navigate both public and private markets."

Mr. Meier brings over 40 years of investment experience in both the public and private sectors to his new role. He was previously the CIO of the New York City Bureau of Asset Management, overseeing over $300 billion of assets across the five pension funds of the New York City retirement system and prior to that, he was the interim CIO for the Connecticut Retirement Plans & Trust Fund Management. In the private sector, Mr. Meier served as the Chief Investment Officer for Global Fixed Income, Currency, and Cash at State Street Global Advisors and held senior investment roles at Merrill Lynch, Oppenheimer, and Credit Suisse.

"I'm incredibly excited to be bringing all of the knowledge and experience I've gathered over my career to this new chapter," said Mr. Meier. "Neuberger's unique employee ownership culture and powerful platform spanning public and private markets provides an incredible opportunity to deliver investment solutions. I know firsthand what truly makes a difference for institutional investors and allocators, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to deliver innovative investment capabilities and support to our clients."

Neuberger manages over $380 billion in institutional assets worldwide and offers investors a comprehensive range of innovative investment strategies across public and private markets.1

About Neuberger

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939. The firm manages $558 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals.

