Neuberger Places First in Pensions & Investments' 2025 "Best Places to Work in Money Management"

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is honored to be named first among companies with 1,000 employees or more in the 2025 "Best Places to Work in Money Management" survey by Pensions & Investments. The firm has ranked first or second in that category for the past 12 years.

"Private ownership isn't just part of our structure, it's the foundation of a culture built on accountability, collaboration and shared purpose," said Heather Zuckerman, Chief of Staff at Neuberger. "Recognition as a best place to work reinforces that commitment. Each year, we raise the bar, driven by our mission to deliver compelling investment results and a level of service that earns our clients' trust."

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 14th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. "As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.''

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2025.

About Neuberger

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with 2900 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $558 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments and has placed #1 or #2 for each of the last twelve years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of September 30, 2025.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

Media Contact:

US: Soogyung Jordan: [email protected]

All Neuberger Berman figures are as of September 30, 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

The Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management annual survey is designed to recognize the best employers in the money management industry. Neuberger Berman participated in the category among organizations with over 1,000 employees. Pensions & Investments partnered with a third-party research firm to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part, worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part, worth the remaining 80% of the total evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies. Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. Neuberger Berman pays a fee to participate in the Pensions & Investments employee survey.

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2025 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Neuberger Berman