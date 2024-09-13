NeuFit® Announces Latest Recipient of the Neubie Grant Program

Sep 13, 2024, 15:01 ET
Supporting Physical Therapy Practices Serving Underserved Communities
HARLINGEN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuFit is proud to announce the newest recipient of the Neubie Grant Program, an initiative that empowers practitioners to provide enhanced care to underserved communities through access to cutting-edge technology. This program is part of NeuFit's ongoing commitment to advancing accessible, high-quality healthcare.
The latest recipient, Omni Rehab, has been selected for its dedication to serving underprivileged populations and alignment with NeuFit's core values of innovation, compassion, and excellence in patient care. As part of the grant, Omni Rehab will receive the Neubie device, a state-of-the-art neuro-electrical stimulation tool, along with comprehensive training and support to integrate it into its practice.
Omni Rehab offers specialized treatment for a wide range of conditions, including:
- Stroke
- Parkinson's Disease
- Spinal Cord Injuries
- Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Brachial Plexus Injuries
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Amputations
- Arthritis and Joint Replacements
- Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- Muscle Sprains and Strains
- Fractures
- Nerve Injuries and Neuropathy
- Tendon and Ligament Injuries
- Overuse Injuries
- Work-Related Trauma
- Crush Injuries
- Vestibular Dysfunction
- Post-Concussion Syndrome
- Sports Injuries
Their holistic approach to rehabilitation focuses on both immediate recovery and long-term wellness, creating personalized care plans to meet the unique needs of each patient.
The Neubie device, developed by neuroscientist and engineer Garrett Salpeter and his team, is a key component of the NeuFit Method. This innovative approach helps patients recover faster from injuries, surgeries, and neurological conditions by harnessing the power of neuro-electrical stimulation.
NeuFit's Neubie Grant Program was established to provide clinics with the opportunity to access this revolutionary technology, which they might not otherwise be able to afford, to better serve patients who need it the most. Past recipients have successfully utilized the Neubie device to improve patient outcomes and grow their practices.
For more information about the Neubie Grant Program and to learn how your clinic can apply, please visit https://www.neu.fit/neubie-grant-program/ or contact us at [email protected].
About NeuFit
NeuFit is committed to transforming rehabilitation and physical therapy through innovative neuro-electrical stimulation technology. The Neubie device and the NeuFit Method provide advanced solutions to help healthcare providers achieve faster recovery and better performance for their patients. Learn more at www.neu.fit.
SOURCE NeuFit
