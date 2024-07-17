NeuFit's Latest Podcast Features Olympian Brody Malone's Journey From Injury to the Olympics

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuFit, the leading provider of direct current technology for physical therapy, is thrilled to announce the release of a new episode on the NeuFit podcast, featuring an exclusive interview with Olympian gymnast Brody Malone. This engaging conversation offers listeners a deep dive into Brody's journey, his training regimen, and how NeuFit's innovative Neubie device has significantly contributed to his recovery and performance.

Garrett Salpeter and Olympic Gymnast Brody Malone Stand Beside the Neubie Device, Showcasing the Power of Neuromuscular Innovation. Together, They Highlight the Revolutionary Impact of Neubie on Athletic Performance and Rehabilitation.

In this episode, Garrett Salpeter, founder and CEO of NeuFit, sits down with Brody Malone to explore the remarkable impact of NeuFit's neuromuscular rehabilitation and training techniques on his athletic career. Brody shares personal anecdotes, recovery strategies, and the pivotal role NeuFit has played in helping him maintain peak physical condition.

Highlights of the Interview:

Olympic Journey: Brody recounts his inspiring path from his early days in gymnastics to becoming a decorated Olympian, emphasizing the determination and resilience required to excel at the highest level. Recovery and Rehabilitation: Brody describes how the Neubie device has significantly enhanced his recovery, allowing him to re-engage the muscles of his leg as he literally had to re-learn to walk again after three surgeries. Training Insights: An inside look at Brody's comprehensive training routine, underscoring the importance of the nervous system in staying healthy and sticking to a grueling training regimen. Inspiration and Support: Brody's determination and passion serve as an inspiration to athletes and listeners alike.

Quote from Brody Malone: "The Neubie device has been a game-changer for me. It's helped me recover faster and train harder, keeping me at the top of my game. I'm excited to share my experiences and hopefully inspire others to explore new ways of overcoming injury and achieving their fitness and performance goals."

Listeners can tune in to the podcast on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the NeuFit website.

About NeuFit: NeuFit is revolutionizing the fields of rehabilitation and fitness with its patented Neubie® device and the NeuFit Method. By harnessing the power of the nervous system, NeuFit helps patients and athletes achieve faster healing, better performance, and optimal health.

For more information about NeuFit, the Neubie device, or to listen to the podcast, visit www.neu.fit .

