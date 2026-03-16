Neumo Appoints Matt Coury as Chief Executive Officer

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neumo (the "Company"), a leader in integrated software and payments solutions for local and state governments, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Matt Coury, President of Neumo, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Coury succeeds Paul Colangelo, who will remain with the company as a member of the Board of Directors and work closely with the leadership team as Neumo enters its next chapter.

Neumo was formed in August 2025 as a result of the combination of Avenu Insights & Analytics, ITI and GovOS by Arlington Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C. area private investment firm specializing in government regulated industries. Since then, Coury has served as President and has played a central role in shaping the Company's strategy and growth, and helping build one of the largest software providers focused exclusively on the public sector, with more than 4,500 customers across North America. Prior to joining Neumo, Coury served as CEO and President of GovOS, where he led product innovation, sales, and customer success, and also served on its Board of Directors. Coury previously led value creation initiatives at Vista Equity Partners.

"Neumo has built a market-leading platform and strong momentum in the market, and we are thrilled for Matt to step into the CEO role to lead the company into its next chapter," said Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital. "Since partnering with the Company, we've seen firsthand its culture of innovation and the significant opportunity ahead. Matt is exceptionally well positioned to build on that foundation and accelerate Neumo's next phase of growth. We are also immensely grateful to Paul for his leadership and stewardship over the years. Under his tenure, Paul helped drive significant growth and lay the foundation for what is now Neumo, positioning the company for sustained long-term success."

Over the past several months, Neumo has further integrated its teams, systems, and processes across Avenu, ITI, and GovOS, strengthening operational alignment and enhancing its ability to deliver a unified, scalable platform to its customers.

"It is an honor to step into the role of CEO at such an exciting moment for Neumo," shared Coury. "We have built a market-leading platform serving state and local governments, supported by a strong and engaged customer base, exceptional people, and innovative products. By continuing to invest in our teams, our product innovation, and our customer partnerships, we will strengthen our leadership position and help governments deliver modern, secure solutions for the communities they serve."

Colangelo added, "After nine and a half years leading Avenu and Neumo, I am incredibly proud of the team and the company we have built together. We have grown the business and established a leading position in government technology, and I have full confidence in Matt's leadership as Neumo continues its strong trajectory."

About Neumo

Neumo is setting a new standard in government modernization, proudly serving over 4,500 customers across North America. Delivering cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions, Neumo empowers governments to modernize operations, drive efficiency, and elevate the quality of services they provide to their communities. With a comprehensive suite of products, Neumo offers innovative solutions spanning judicial, DMV, revenue compliance, public administration, and integrated payments, seamlessly integrated on a unified cloud platform. Headquartered in Centreville, VA, Neumo is committed to transforming how governments serve and connect with their communities. Learn more at neumo.com.

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SOURCE Neumo