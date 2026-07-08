NeuPT Technologies and VINSI.AI® Launch ReadyOS™, the World's First Readiness-Based Care™ Platform

Strategic partnership combines clinical readiness science with AI engineering to deliver one clear decision before every treatment session.

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuPT Technologies, Inc. and VINSI.AI® today announced a strategic partnership to advance the future of Readiness-Based Care™ through the development of ReadyOS™, designed to deliver an objective physiological readiness assessment in under 90 seconds — giving clinicians one clear recommendation before every treatment session: Train, Adjust, or Protect.

Strategic partnership announcement between VINSI.AI and NeuPT Technologies

For decades, treatment decisions have relied on how patients say they feel. ReadyOS™ replaces that subjectivity with real-time heart rate variability (HRV) and autonomic nervous system analysis, translating complex physiological data into one actionable signal at the point of care. The framework is the foundation of a new healthcare category NeuPT Technologies is introducing: Readiness-Based Care™.

"Healthcare has spent decades asking patients how they feel and hoping the answer reflects what their physiology is actually telling us. ReadyOS™ was built to change that. Our vision: before every treatment session, clinicians should know whether a patient is ready to push, adjust, or protect. VINSI® helped us transform that vision into a scalable platform that turns complex physiological data into a simple clinical decision. Together, we're building the foundation for the future of Readiness-Based Care™."

— Jason Waz, Founder & CEO, NeuPT Technologies

This partnership uniquely combines two capabilities that rarely exist under one roof: deep clinical domain expertise and enterprise-grade AI and cloud engineering. NeuPT Technologies spent years developing and validating the readiness science. VINSI.AI® brought the infrastructure, AI engine, and operational architecture to turn that science into a product clinicians can use in under two minutes, at scale, and in full HIPAA compliance.

"When we first saw what Jason and the NeuPTtech team had built clinically, it was clear this wasn't just a software project — it was a category. Our job was to make sure the technology matched the ambition. We engineered every layer of this platform to be scalable, secure, and ready for enterprise healthcare from day one. This is exactly the kind of partnership VINSI® was built for."

— Matt Reeser, CEO & Founder, VINSI.AI®

The platform launches with a native iOS and Android app, a clinician-facing web portal, AI-assisted report generation with full audit trails, and HIPAA-compliant Azure cloud infrastructure. It is built to scale to tens of thousands of devices and is designed for expansion beyond physical therapy into rehabilitation, performance optimization, wellness, preventative health, and population health monitoring.

ABOUT NeuPT TECHNOLOGIES

NeuPT Technologies is the creator of Readiness-Based Care™ and the ReadyOS™ platform, built on decades of clinical experience in technology and physical therapy. For more information, visit readyos.ai.

ABOUT VINSI.AI®

VINSI.AI® is a technology company specializing in AI-powered digital solutions. VINSI engineered the complete ReadyOS™ digital health stack from concept to launch-ready product. For more information, visit VINSI.AI®.

Contact:

Solange Mikita

818-815-8543

[email protected]

SOURCE VINSI.AI