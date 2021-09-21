Neural Propulsion Systems Names Radar and MIMO System Pioneer Dr. Arogyaswami Paulraj to Scientific Advisory Board

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS) , a pioneer in autonomous sensing platforms, today announced the appointment of Dr. Arogyaswami Paulraj, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Electrical Engineering at Stanford University, to its new Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Paulraj is joining to help the team at NPS realize the goal of Zero Autonomous Driving Accidents.

Dr. Paulraj is joining existing board members Dr. Dariush Divsalar, a Fellow at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, information theory pioneer, and recipient of the IEEE Alexander Graham Bell award and Dr. Mani Chandy, Simon Ramo Professor of Computer Science Emeritus at the California Institute of Technology, a leader in parallel computer architecture and recipient of the IEEE Charles Babbage award. The Board is working closely with the NPS team to advance the world's first all-in-one deeply integrated multi-modal sensor system, powered by a new class of algorithms, to deliver Level 4/5 autonomy.

"To help achieve our Zero Autonomous Driving Accidents vision, we have assembled a distinguished group of technology dignitaries," said Dr. Behrooz Rezvani, Founder and CEO of NPS. "This prestigious team of scientific thought leaders will provide us with innovative and relevant counsel in the coming months and years, as we continue to develop and enhance the world's first highly integrated sensor system for Level 4/5 autonomous driving."

While a professor at Stanford, Dr. Paulraj worked with NPS Chief Technologist and Co-Founder Dr. Babak Hassibi researching computational theories and statistical systems. Dr. Paulraj is a co-inventor of ESPRIT, a widely used algorithm in radar signal processing. In 1992 he invented the technology to exploit multiple antennas at both ends of a wireless link (MIMO) that lies at the heart of the current high-speed WiFi, 4G and 5G mobile networks. This technology revolutionized high-speed wireless services for billions of people. Dr. Paulraj is the author of over 400 research papers, two textbooks and a co-inventor in 80 U.S. patents. In 1999, Dr. Paulraj founded Iospan Wireless Inc., which was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2003. In 2004, he co-founded Beceem Communications Inc., which was acquired by Broadcom Corp. in 2010. In 2014, he founded Rasa Networks, which was acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2016. Dr. Paulraj received a B.E. at the Naval College of Engineering, Lonavala, India, and a Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, India.

"NPS is on the verge of transforming autonomous driving with major advances in safety, performance and cost," said Dr. Paulraj. "It's great to be part of such a world class team with a truly radical vision. The company has made significant progress and I'm very pleased to contribute to the science necessary to help the company meet its goal of reaching Zero Autonomous Driving Accidents."

The team will be working to advance a new class of estimation and detection algorithms, called Quantum Grid Processing Algorithms (QGPA™), based on the Atomic Norm (AN), a recently discovered mathematical framework with roots in Caltech and MIT in 2014. QGPA has shown groundbreaking performance advantage in excess of 50X over the current state-of-the-art to reliably detect many targets of interest at the same time. In autonomous driving, QGPA-powered sensor fusion will be able to detect pedestrians in bad weather conditions or cluttered environments much earlier and more accurately than current technology, and thereby will be able to avoid potential accidents.

About Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS)

NPS develops AI Technology for Zero Autonomous Driving Accidents (ZADA). Founded in 2017 by Silicon Valley luminaries, including entrepreneur Behrooz Rezvani, former Ikanos and Quantenna founder and CEO. NPS is delivering the world's first all-in-one deeply integrated multi-mode sensor system for Level 4/5 autonomy for large volume deployment at an affordable cost. Its flagship product NPS 500™ fuses data from the NPS revolutionary solid-state MIMO LiDARTM, super resolution SWAMTM radar and cameras to deliver consistent and accurate 360° high resolution data. The densely integrated deep sensor-fusion system gives vehicles the ability to see around corners and over 500 meters away, making it 10X more reliable than competitors. Find NPS on the web , Twitter and LinkedIn .

