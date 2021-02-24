Neural Propulsion Systems Revolutionizes L4/L5 Autonomous Driving With Next Generation Zero Accidents Sensing Platform

The radically new sensor-fused system precisely interconnects the NPS revolutionary solid-state MIMO LiDAR TM , super resolution SWAM TM radar and cameras to cooperatively detect and process 360° high resolution data giving vehicles the ability to prevent all accidents. The densely integrated sensor system enables vehicles to see around corners and over 500 meters of range with ultra-resolution accuracy together with highly adaptive frame rate. The NPS 500 breakthrough capabilities make it 10X more reliable than currently announced sensor solutions.

"LiDAR, radar and cameras will all play significant roles in creating the ideal autonomous driving platform and there is no question that tightly connected sensors with onboard data fusion for automated driving enables more functionalities," said Pierrick Boulay, senior analyst at Yole Développement. "This direction is unique and is likely to succeed in a market that could reach $25B in 2025* for sensing and computing in both ADAS and robot vehicles."

"Our goal to prevent all transportation accidents is the holy grail for autonomous vehicles," said Behrooz Rezvani, founder and CEO of NPS. "We are the sensing system behind the Zero Accidents Platform for large volume deployment at affordable cost. Existing technologies are not sufficient to achieve this paradigm, so we created our own more powerful LiDAR and radar. Our AI-driven sensor-fusion system processes this ultra-high resolution data to create the safest and most reliable solution in the market today. The NPS 500 slashes time-to-market for autonomous vehicle manufacturers, while being the most cost-effective."

NPS 500 Product Details

The NPS next generation precision-built, multi-modal sensor system is the industry's most advance autonomous driving solution that addresses physics-based limitations of each sensory system. The NPS 500 enhances and combines the strengths of LiDAR, radar and cameras to create a platform that leverages the capabilities of each technology, while addressing today's challenges of Level 4/5 autonomy, including:

Cameras: Provide high resolution images, but lack depth information and depend on lighting conditions

Provide high resolution images, but lack depth information and depend on lighting conditions Radar: Measure velocity with great precision, but have lower resolution than LiDAR and are vulnerable to interference from other radars

Measure velocity with great precision, but have lower resolution than LiDAR and are vulnerable to interference from other radars LiDAR: Provide super precision depth information, but its performance and reliability degrade in adversarial, weather and light conditions, and it can get occluded fairly easily

NPS 500 is the world's first all-in-one deeply integrated multi-model sensor system focused on Level 4/5 autonomy.

Features:

LiDAR: Revolutionary new solid-state MIMO-LiDAR TM architecture doubles range to ≥ 500 meters with super resolution and adaptive multi-beam search

Revolutionary new solid-state MIMO-LiDAR architecture doubles range to ≥ 500 meters with super resolution and adaptive multi-beam search Radar: New class of radar technology with 10X better detection reliability, simultaneous, multi-band 360° FoV, 70X better against other radar signal interference

New class of radar technology with 10X better detection reliability, simultaneous, multi-band 360° FoV, 70X better against other radar signal interference Software: First ever AI fusion technology to "see-around-the-corner"

First ever AI fusion technology to "see-around-the-corner" Chips: 650 Tb/s sensor-data processing on network of tightly connected custom signal processing chips

Benefits:

Range ≥ 500 meters @ 10% reflectivity

Doubling the reaction time currently available LiDAR

Significant increase in sensor data reliability

See-around-the-corner capabilities

Anticipating pedestrian's movement well before reaching cross section

Detecting moving objects approaching intersections well in advance

Built-in redundancy for maximum reliability in harsh environments, bad driving and tough terrains

Low maintenance, automakers can efficiently rely on NPS sensors once the vehicles leave the dealership

Multi-beam adaptive scan up to 100 FPS to detect and track subtle movements

See thru occlusion

Reduced time to market

Cost effective

Low CAPEX and OPEX for OEM customers

Pricing & Availability

Customers and partners may contact [email protected] for more information.

About Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS)

The NPS mission is to eliminate all transportation accidents to achieve the Zero Accidents Vision. Founded in 2017 by Silicon Valley luminaries, including entrepreneur Behrooz Rezvani, former Ikanos and Quantenna founder and CEO. NPS is delivering the world's first all-in-one deeply integrated multi-model sensor system for Level 4/5 autonomy for large volume deployment at an affordable cost. Its flagship product NPS 500™ precisely interconnects the NPS revolutionary solid-state MIMO LiDARTM, super resolution SWAMTM radar and cameras to cooperatively detect and process 360° high resolution data. The densely integrated deep sensor-fusion system gives vehicles the ability to see around corners and over 500 meters away, making it 10X more reliable than competitors. Find NPS on the web, Twitter and LinkedIn.

* Sensing and Computing for ADAS Vehicle 2020

