NeuralSync™ Announces New Rife Frequency Collection, No Machine Needed

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuralSync™ is releasing an innovative new series of audios that support energetic healing of ailments via frequencies based on the research of Dr. Royal Rife. This collection is one of a kind as it is the only therapy that allows the user to access Rife frequencies without a specialty device or software.

Dr. Rife Audios Rife NeuralSync Audios

The frequencies in this new collection were initially tested by Dr. Rife, who discovered that radio waves were accepted by the body and able to impact disease-causing organisms within it. By exposing these organisms to highly modified forms of their own unique electromagnetic pattern of oscillation, Rife discovered that they could be destroyed. Dr. Rife called the frequency that destroyed or killed an organism its Mortal Oscillatory Rate (or MOR). By applying MOR therapy , Dr. Rife was able to destroy a wide range of bacteria, fungi and viruses and restore better health to individuals receiving sessions.

The creator of NeuralSync™ elaborates: "Over time, Dr. Rife was able to catalogue the MOR of numerous pathogens. According to his surviving records, he determined the MOR for at least 24 microorganisms, including: tuberculosis, anthrax, cholera, tetanus, B. coli, influenza, spinal meningitis, pneumonia, syphilis, gonorrhea, leprosy, streptococcus, conjunctivitis, bubonic plague, staphylococcus, diphtheria, and typhoid. Many others have since been tested and validated by others. These are the frequencies that will be offered in the new series."

NeuralSync™ audios with Rife frequencies are due to be released October 15, 2020. Interested parties can find more information by visiting the below-mentioned website.

NeuralSync™ was developed after ten years of experimentation with numerous brainwave entrainment techniques. Though many were effective in their own way, they failed as a complete approach. NeuralSync™ technology with proprietary 4-Wave Tonal Synchronization Process™ (4-W.T.S.P.™) and Zero-Point Energetic Augmentation works with individual brain dynamics to promote lasting, permanent change.

NeuralSync™: Journey Inward - bringing others the power of Self-Mastery.

Tonya Kopp, Originator

NeuralSync™

[email protected]

208-386-0232

www.NeuralSync.org

SOURCE NeuralSync

Related Links

https://www.neuralsync.org

