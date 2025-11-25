NeuralTrust introduces Guardian Agents: the first AI agents built to protect other agents

Through a viral explainer video, NeuralTrust reveals a groundbreaking approach to AI Agent Security.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuralTrust, the security platform for AI Agents and LLM applications, today announced Guardian Agents, a new class of autonomous security agents designed to defend enterprise AI systems in real time. As organizations deploy thousands of AI agents, each connected to tools, APIs, and sensitive workflows, Guardian Agents provide a dedicated, agent-native layer of protection.

Unlike traditional security controls built for static applications, Guardian Agents are active defenders. They monitor agent behavior, intercept unsafe actions, enforce tool-use policies, scan for vulnerabilities, and stop attacks before they escalate.

A new force to counter a new threat landscape

Enterprises today face an unprecedented operational challenge. AI agents can write code, move data, trigger workflows, and interact with external systems. At scale, the risk surface becomes ungovernable:

  • A single agent may access hundreds of tools

  • One misconfigured workflow can leak sensitive data

  • A prompt injection can escalate privileges or bypass guardrails

Guardian Agents act as a protective layer around this ecosystem. Instead of relying solely on static filters or manual governance, NeuralTrust gives security teams their own force of autonomous defenders to act at machine speed.

How Guardian Agents work

Rather than blocking innovation, Guardian Agents sit alongside production agents to ensure safe execution. They:

  • Stop complex attacks such as prompt injection, privilege escalation, and malicious tool use

  • Prevent data leaks by inspecting inputs, outputs, and tool interactions

  • Enforce granular policies defining exactly which tools, actions, and permissions each agent can use

  • Scan AI applications to uncover vulnerabilities, unsafe flows, and misconfigurations

  • Analyze behavior to detect anomalies and emerging threats

  • Leverage a continuously updated threat database engineered specifically for AI agents

Guardian Agents are deployed through NeuralTrust's high-performance security platform, which processes billions of requests every month. Purpose-built for LLM and agent workloads, it delivers industry-leading performance with minimal latency, and works across all clouds, models, and integrations.

"Autonomous agents have changed the threat landscape. Defending them requires security that moves just as fast," said Joan Vendrell, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuralTrust. "Guardian Agents give organizations a way to stay ahead of attacks, enforce policy, and deploy AI safely at scale."

About NeuralTrust

NeuralTrust is the leading platform for securing and scaling AI Agents and LLM applications. Recognized by the European Commission as a champion in AI security, we partner with global enterprises to protect their most critical AI systems. Our technology detects vulnerabilities, hallucinations, and hidden risks before they cause damage, empowering teams to deploy AI with confidence.

Learn more at neuraltrust.ai.

