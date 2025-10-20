NeuralTrust recognized as Representative Vendor by Gartner Market Guide for AI Gateways

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuralTrust is the leading platform for securing AI Agents and LLM applications. It provides the fastest open-source AI gateway in the market, along with automated red teaming to detect vulnerabilities and hallucinations.

We're excited to share that NeuralTrust has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for AI Gateways. This recognition reinforces our mission to help organizations secure and scale AI adoption with confidence, ensuring every interaction remains trustworthy, compliant, and efficient.

AI gateways are quickly becoming a cornerstone of enterprise AI strategies. As companies deploy more AI models and agents across their operations, purpose-built gateways provide a unified layer for control, visibility, and protection, helping teams manage cost, security, and performance from a single point.

The report outlines several emerging shifts shaping this market:

AI Security Becomes Foundational – Organizations are embedding AI protection directly into their infrastructure, turning gateways into key enablers of safe and responsible innovation.

Unified Control for AI Traffic – Modern architectures increasingly rely on centralized platforms that monitor and enforce security, privacy, and reliability policies across all AI services.

Convergence of API and AI Management – Traditional API platforms are evolving to support AI workloads, blurring the line between software integration and AI governance.

Acceleration Toward Standardization – As adoption grows, enterprises seek integrated solutions that combine observability, compliance, and policy enforcement under one framework.

"Being recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for AI Gateways reinforces our belief that trust must be built into the foundation of AI systems," said Joan Vendrell, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuralTrust. "This acknowledgment validates the work our team is doing to turn AI security and governance into a measurable, infrastructure-level capability. Our mission is to help organizations deploy generative AI with the same confidence and control they expect from any critical technology."

We remain committed to helping enterprises build AI systems and Agents that are safe to deploy and ready to trust.

About NeuralTrust

NeuralTrust is the leading platform for securing and scaling AI Agents and LLM applications. Recognized as a champion in AI security, we partner with global enterprises to protect their most critical AI systems. Our technology detects vulnerabilities, hallucinations, and hidden risks before they cause damage, empowering teams to deploy AI with confidence.

