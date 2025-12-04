NeuralTrust recognized as a Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Generative AI Defense

Independent analyst firm highlights NeuralTrust's technical depth, real-time protection, and AI-native approach to securing LLMs and AI agents.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuralTrust , the security platform for AI Agents and LLM applications, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in both Product Leadership and Innovation Leadership in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Generative AI Defense. The report evaluates the emerging category of technologies designed to protect LLMs, RAG systems, and autonomous agents from modern AI threats.

The study highlights NeuralTrust's purpose-built architecture for GenAI security, including sub-10ms real-time detection, multi-language protection, model and supply chain scanning, and deep coverage of more than thirty advanced injection techniques.

KuppingerCole notes that NeuralTrust's platform provides protection against prompt injection, jailbreaks, indirect attacks, multi-step chains, reasoning manipulation, and data leakage, as well as strong alignment with GDPR, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act.

A new security layer for a new threat surface

Enterprises deploying LLMs and agentic systems face a rapidly expanding attack surface. Modern AI workloads introduce risks that traditional security tools cannot contain:

LLMs process untrusted user inputs and external data





AI agents execute actions, invoke tools, and handle sensitive workflows





RAG systems blend private data with generative reasoning





Model supply chains include third-party artifacts, datasets, and hidden dependencies

As organizations accelerate their AI adoption, GenAI Defense has become a foundational requirement for safe and compliant deployment.

KuppingerCole's analysis positions NeuralTrust among the top innovators addressing these challenges. The report emphasizes the company's AI-native approach, where generative AI is used to secure generative AI, and highlights NeuralTrust's continuous red teaming, proprietary detection techniques, and real-time adaptation to emerging threats.

Technology built for the realities of modern AI

NeuralTrust's platform operates as a high-performance security layer for LLM and agent workloads. Its capabilities include:

Real-time detection of prompt injection, jailbreaks, and indirect attacks





Multi-step chain and reasoning manipulation detection





Model, dataset, and code artifact scanning before deployment





Behavioral protection against model extraction attempts





Inline DLP with support for more than forty sensitive data types





Policy enforcement for agent actions and tool use





Full integration with enterprise DLP, SIEM, and identity providers

These capabilities are delivered with industry-leading latency and flexible deployment options, including on-premises, private cloud, air-gapped environments, and public cloud integrations.

"Generative AI is changing how enterprises operate, but it also brings new risks that cannot be solved with legacy security," said Joan Vendrell, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuralTrust. "KuppingerCole's recognition validates the architecture we set out to build: a security layer purpose-built for LLMs, agents, and the entire generative AI ecosystem."

About NeuralTrust

NeuralTrust is the leading platform for securing and scaling AI Agents and LLM applications. Recognized as a technical innovator in AI security, NeuralTrust protects enterprise AI systems against prompt injection, model manipulation, data leakage, and emerging agentic threats. Our technology provides real-time detection, model and supply chain scanning, and continuous red teaming, enabling organizations to deploy generative AI with confidence.

Learn more at neuraltrust.ai .

SOURCE NeuralTrust