NeuralTrust recognized by Gartner® Market Guide for Guardian Agents

NeuralTrust today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Guardian Agents, as Agent Risk and Security Specialists. This recognition reflects the growing need for independent oversight and enforcement mechanisms as organizations scale autonomous AI agents across critical business operations.

AI agents are rapidly evolving from content generators to autonomous systems capable of orchestrating workflows, accessing sensitive data, and triggering real-world actions. As a result, governance challenges are shifting from static policy management to continuous runtime supervision.

The report highlights several emerging shifts shaping this market:

Rise of Autonomous Agent Risks – As AI agents act across systems and tools, risk extends beyond model outputs to include actions, identity propagation, and cross-platform orchestration.

– As AI agents act across systems and tools, risk extends beyond model outputs to include actions, identity propagation, and cross-platform orchestration. Need for Independent Oversight Layers – Organizations are increasingly evaluating enterprise-controlled guardian mechanisms to supervise agent behavior across clouds and vendors.

Runtime Inspection and Enforcement – Continuous monitoring, anomaly detection, and real-time policy enforcement are becoming foundational capabilities for safe agent deployment.

Convergence of Governance and Security – AI visibility, traceability, evaluation, and enforcement are merging into unified control planes designed specifically for agent ecosystems.

At NeuralTrust, we believe AI trust must be measurable, enforceable, and embedded directly into runtime infrastructure. Our platform enables enterprises to monitor agent interactions, continuously evaluate behavior, detect anomalous activity, and enforce dynamic policies across AI systems.

"AI agents introduce a new operational risk surface that requires infrastructure-level supervision," said Joan Vendrell, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuralTrust. "Being recognized as leaders by Gartner reinforces our conviction that enterprises need independent, cross-platform enforcement layers to safely scale agent adoption. Our mission is to help organizations deploy AI systems with visibility, control, and measurable security from day one."

NeuralTrust remains committed to helping enterprises build AI systems and agents that are secure to operate, compliant by design, and ready for production scale.

