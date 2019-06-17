Neurana Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Enrollment in the Phase 2 Study of Tolperisone in Acute Muscle Spasms of the Back

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that it has completed enrollment in the "STAR Study," a Phase 2 dose ranging study of tolperisone in acute muscle spasms of the back in over 400 patients.

The STAR Study is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tolperisone or placebo administered as multiple doses three times a day (TID) in male and female subjects experiencing acute back pain due to or associated with muscle spasm. The primary endpoint is subject-rated pain due to acute back spasm using a Numerical Rating Scale (NRS), from no pain to worst possible pain. The study was conducted in 38 sites in the U.S., and the first patient was enrolled on February 1, 2019.

"We are very pleased to complete patient enrollment in the STAR Study, and we plan to announce topline efficacy data later this year," said Craig Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neurana. "We believe tolperisone may provide a better alternative to patients experiencing acute and painful muscle spasms."

About Tolperisone

Tolperisone is a medicine widely prescribed outside of the U.S. for acute muscle spasms and spasticity. In the U.S., tolperisone is being investigated as a novel, non-opioid treatment for acute and painful muscle spasms without sedation, drowsiness, or cognitive impairment effects. Tolperisone is expected to have effective analgesic activity in addition to muscle relaxation because of its centrally-acting dual voltage gated calcium and sodium channel blocker mechanism of action.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, such as acute, painful muscle spasms of the neck and back and spasticity. For additional information please visit us at www.neuranapharma.com.

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.neuranapharma.com

