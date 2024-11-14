NEURELIS ENTERS $208 MILLION AGREEMENT TO MONETIZE INTRAVAIL ROYALTIES

News provided by

Neurelis, Inc.

Nov 14, 2024, 09:00 ET

OrbiMed agrees to purchase Neurelis' rights and interests in ARS Pharmaceuticals' neffy® global net sales royalties and milestones

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurelis, Inc. ("Company"), today announced a transaction with OrbiMed for the sale of the Company's rights, royalty interests, and related sales milestone payments on global net sales of neffy® (nasal epinephrine) (the "Neffy Receivables").  Neurelis, through its subsidiary Aegis Therapeutics, LLC ("Aegis"), previously entered into an agreement with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS") for the Neffy Receivables.  In this new transaction, OrbiMed agreed to purchase 100% of the Company's rights and interests in the Neffy Receivables for an aggregate purchase price of $208 million.

"Entering this agreement with OrbiMed will simplify our balance sheet and provide cash flow to advance our existing programs for therapeutics targeting epilepsy and neurological disorders," said Craig Chambliss, Neurelis Founder and CEO.  "This transaction, yet again, demonstrates the tremendous value in the INTRAVAIL® platform, in enabling first in class/best in class therapies.  We are pleased OrbiMed has continued to invest in the potential of this novel technology."

"We are excited to invest in neffy, the first epinephrine product that is not administered by injection," said Matthew Rizzo, General Partner of OrbiMed. "We believe that neffy and the Neurelis INTRAVAIL platform will offer an improved option for emergency treatment and delivery of epinephrine to patients."

INTRAVAIL's transmucosal absorption enhancement technology enables the enhanced delivery of proteins and other small molecule drugs.  ARS licensed this technology from Neurelis to develop a ground-breaking non-invasive formulation of low-dose epinephrine. 

Neurelis plans to use the proceeds of the transaction to fully repay its outstanding debt, fund existing programs, and support general corporate purposes.  Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Neurelis

Neurelis, Inc., is a neuroscience company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and neurologic disorders characterized by high unmet medical need. For more information on Neurelis, please visit www.neurelis.com.

Contacts:
Brittany Bradrick, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, +1 858 251 2100

SOURCE Neurelis, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NEURELIS TO SHARE CLINICAL STUDY DESIGN INSIGHTS FOR INVESTIGATION OF VALTOCO® (DIAZEPAM NASAL SPRAY) IN AGES 2 TO 5 AT CHILD NEUROLOGY SOCIETY ANNUAL MEETING

NEURELIS TO SHARE CLINICAL STUDY DESIGN INSIGHTS FOR INVESTIGATION OF VALTOCO® (DIAZEPAM NASAL SPRAY) IN AGES 2 TO 5 AT CHILD NEUROLOGY SOCIETY ANNUAL MEETING

Neurelis, Inc., today announced a presentation on insights into study design from the enrollment process for the new Stellina study investigating...
NEURELIS ANNOUNCES TWO POSTER PRESENTATIONS AT THE 76TH ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY

NEURELIS ANNOUNCES TWO POSTER PRESENTATIONS AT THE 76TH ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY

Neurelis, Inc. will present a poster on VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) for the treatment of episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Financing Agreements

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics