Neurent Medical Welcomes John Peterson as VP of Sales & Marketing

GALWAY, Ireland, March 28, 2024 -- Neurent Medical , a company pioneering innovative non-surgical interventions to treat chronic inflammatory sinonasal diseases, today announced the appointment of Mr. John Peterson as the new Vice President of Sales & Marketing, effective immediately.

Bringing over a decade of invaluable experience in the medical device industry, Mr. Peterson joins Neurent Medical with a robust background in sales management, strategy, product marketing, business development, and finance. Most recently, he spearheaded sales and business development initiatives at Tactile Medical. Mr. Peterson has significant expertise in the ear, nose and throat (ENT) sector, having held key positions including VP of Business Development at Entellus Medical during their acquisition of Spirox and their subsequent acquisition by Stryker, and Director of Business Development and Portfolio Strategy for Stryker ENT, where he played a pivotal role in the acquisition of Arrinex.



Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Mr. Peterson remarked, "I'm extremely honored to join the talented Neurent Medical team at this exciting time of growth for the Company. I look forward to supporting the strong momentum the team has established to date while working closely with the ENT community to drive more awareness to the space, establishing NEUROMARK® as the treatment of choice for practices to bring relief to the millions of patients that suffer from chronic rhinitis."



In his new capacity, Mr. Peterson will assume full responsibility for the commercialization of the NEUROMARK System, collaborating closely with both R&D and Clinical teams to maximize the market potential of the procedure. His strategic vision and leadership will play a crucial role in further developing Neurent Medical's portfolio of products and therapies.



Brian Shields, CEO of Neurent Medical, expressed his confidence in Mr. Peterson's appointment, stating, "Our people continue to be our biggest asset at Neurent Medical and John adds considerable value to the growing team. He joins us at a pivotal time in our development as we drive growth to expand our presence and market share. I am looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to support our customers efforts to positively impact the lives of their patients."

Mr. Peterson's comprehensive skill set and proven track record make him an ideal fit for his new role, perfectly aligned with Neurent Medical's mission to revolutionize treatment options for chronic nasal conditions. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Biology and Economics from St. Olaf College.

The NEUROMARK System has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and Neurent Medical announced the limited market release of the system in 2023.

About Neurent Medical

Neurent Medical is pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory sinonasal diseases by targeting and safely disrupting hyperactive autonomic nerves that drive underlying inflammation. Its proprietary NEUROMARK® technology with a unique design and advanced smart algorithmic control, allows physicians to precisely target and safely disrupt multiple underlying nerve branches in a single procedure to alleviate chronic rhinitis symptoms and improve patient quality of life. The venture capital-backed company is headquartered in Galway, Ireland, with US HQ in Braintree, MA. For more information visit www.neurentmedical.com .

