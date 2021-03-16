Neuriva® Partners with Mayim Bialik to Educate and Empower Consumers on Brain Health

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading brain health supplement, Neuriva®, is kicking off a new partnership with actress and neuroscientist, Mayim Bialik, this Brain Awareness Week (March 15-21). As Neuriva's new science ambassador, Bialik will empower consumers to make informed decisions about brain health supplements and break down the science behind Neuriva – proving that not all supplements are created equally. Neuriva is a key element in Mayim's brain health routine, along with simple lifestyle choices, like a balanced diet, supplementation, sleep hygiene, physical exercise and an active social life. Whether the goal is managing a busy lifestyle, focusing more at work or keeping the brain sharp, as the ultimate multi-tasker, Bialik wants to motivate people to do more for their brains and let them know Neuriva can be part of a holistic approach to brain health at any age.

Neuriva Science Ambassador, Mayim Bialik

"After studying neuroscience for 12 years, I've learned a lot about the brain, so anything that can help support the brain is something I'm passionate about," said Bialik. "I'm excited to kick off my partnership with Neuriva because I've never actually found a brain health supplement I believed in – until now. Neuriva Plus is backed by strong science – yes, I checked it myself – and it combines two clinically tested ingredients that help support six key indicators of brain health.* I'm looking forward to educating others about the science behind Neuriva because supplements are truly not all created equally. My hope is to inspire others to do more for their brain through a holistic approach and incorporate Neuriva into their daily health routine, just like it's become part of mine."

This April, Bialik will star in a new campaign that features Neuriva Plus as the brain supplement that "thinks bigger" so you can too, which will appear nationally across broadcast, digital, print and social media. And just how does Neuriva think bigger? It fuels six indicators of brain performance: focus, memory, learning, concentration, accuracy and reasoning.* Neuriva also thinks bigger than most other supplements with its unique combination of two clinically tested ingredients, plus vitamins B6 and B12 and folic acid. The supplement is also just one part of a brain health ecosystem, which includes the Neuriva Brain Gym. The app, available on the App Store and Google Play, is comprised of assessments and exercises, tailored to help support your brain fitness and even track your progression over time.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mayim as our Neuriva science ambassador. As America's favorite neuroscientist, her expertise, scientific knowledge and charming personality will help us educate consumers on the importance of choosing a brain health supplement backed by solid science and give people the confidence that they can do more for their brain health," said Gregory Chabidon, General Manager of the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements Business Unit at RB. "Her passion for brain health is contagious, and her relatable experience as a busy working parent and professional juggling multiple roles truly embodies that 'think bigger' mindset."

For more information on Neuriva, please visit Neuriva.com.

About Neuriva

Named from the Greek word for 'Brain' and the Latin word for 'Life,' Neuriva combines the best of science and nature to help brains think bigger. Neuriva is more than a supplement; it's a brain-healthy lifestyle. Its holistic approach incorporates an ecosystem of digital assessments, brain-sharpening exercises and education. When they created Neuriva, they thought bigger so you can too.

About RB

RB† is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com/us.

†RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

