NEURIVA® UNVEILS NEW 30-DAY BRAIN HEALTH CHALLENGE TO REDEFINE COGNITIVE POTENTIAL

A Leading Brain Health Supplement Encourages Consumers to Participate in Daily Activities to Establish a Brain-Healthy Routine

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuriva, a leading brain health supplement made by Reckitt, has launched the category's first-ever 30-Day Brain Health Challenge, a daily commitment to cognitive well-being. The challenge, which is an exciting new extension of the popular Neuriva Brain Gym app, includes a series of simple, daily activities and games that make establishing a brain health routine informative and fun.

The announcement of the 2024 Challenge builds on the momentum of the Neuriva Ultra new product launch, a brain health supplement innovation that fuels SEVEN indicators of brain health including memory, learning, focus, reasoning, accuracy, concentration, and mental alertness in just one dose* ‡ to help consumers take on their day.

The 30-Day Brain Health Challenge is an engaging and easy way to redefine and focus cognitive potential:

Choose Neuriva Original, Plus or Ultra.

Take Neuriva daily to help support up to seven indications of brain health, including memory. *

Download the Neuriva Brain Gym app and play stimulating Brain Games daily. Take the assessment to receive your brain age and cognitive score. Enjoy 30+ games and personalized training plans. Earn points and move up the rank by taking Neuriva and training your brain daily. Track your progress and achieve various levels of cognitive mastery.

daily. Embrace a healthier lifestyle by following up with Neuriva's assessment tips and tools. Neuriva is so confident consumers will love the product that they've backed it with a money back guarantee.

"We know that consumers are looking for simple ways to incorporate healthy and helpful habits into their routine, and when it comes to brain health, we know the potential and power of challenging our brains on a daily basis," said Mark Pearson, Vice President Marketing Health at Reckitt. "As a leading brain health supplement, it is important that Neuriva provides additional activities like the 30-Day Brain Health Challenge and wellness tips that go beyond other supplements in the category."

The 30-Day Brain Health Challenge comes off the heels of the launch of Neuriva's latest innovation, Neuriva Ultra. Ultra is a daily brain health supplement that fuels seven indicators of brain health: accuracy, learning, concentration, focus, memory, reasoning and mental alertness.* Neuriva Ultra's ingredients Phosphatidylserine and B Vitamins, along with clinically tested Neurofactor™, work to support your everyday brain health.* The advantage? Neuriva Ultra's clinically tested ingredient, Cognivive ™, supports mental alertness from just one serving.* ‡

For more information visit www.neuriva.com and download the Neuriva Brain Gym app available in the Apple and Google Play app stores.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Neuriva

Launched in 2019, Neuriva is a leading brain health supplement brand that combines science and nature with clinically tested ingredients to help with cognitive function, energy levels and sleep support*.

Neuriva's mission is to champion holistic, proactive brain health for consumers. Neuriva is here to help support your daily brain self-care routine and make your brain health a priority1.

About Reckitt

Reckitt** exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet, and a fairer society.

To find out more, contact us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

‡ Neuriva is a dietary supplement that is intended to be taken daily to achieve the product benefits.

** Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

SOURCE Neuriva