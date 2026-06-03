Delivering Refreshing, Balanced Energy and Focus For Every Moment, Neuro Watermelon is Slated to Become The Smartest Gum of the Season

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro, the brand offering functional gum and mints powered by science-backed ingredients, is kicking off summer with the launch of its limited-edition Watermelon Energy & Focus Gum. The new flavor combines Neuro's signature blend of natural caffeine, L-theanine, B vitamins, and a juicy watermelon taste, delivering a balanced, zero-sugar boost to power summer days into evenings.

Neuro Launches Limited-Edition Watermelon Energy & Focus Gum for Summer

Built for road trips, beach days, and long weekends, Watermelon Energy & Focus Gum was created to help consumers stay energized, focused, and present for the moments that make summer memorable. The new watermelon flavor is a great, less caffeinated option for summer fun and all-day chewing, offering an easy lift to help keep the day going. Paired with L-theanine to promote calm focus and B vitamins to support everyday energy metabolism and brain function, the seasonal flavor delivers functional energy in a convenient, refreshing format.

"While our classic flavors like peppermint and spearmint have been key to our success, Watermelon marks an exciting evolution for the brand. It brings a more playful, seasonal energy to Neuro, allowing us to show up in a way that feels fun and culturally relevant," said Kent Yoshimura, Co-Founder and CEO of Neuro. "We wanted to create something refreshing and satisfying that still delivers the functional benefits our customers count on every day. It's the perfect companion for busy summer weekends when you want a balanced boost without overdoing it."

As consumers increasingly seek convenient energy solutions that fit naturally into their routines, Neuro continues to redefine the gum category with functional products designed for modern lifestyles. Neuro is tapping into modern consumer preferences with a nostalgic, trend-forward flavor that delivers both function and taste.

The launch builds on Neuro's continued momentum as the brand redefines what smart gum looks like. Watermelon Energy & Focus Gum is now available for a limited time online at neurogum.com, Amazon, and on TikTok Shop for $24.99 per six-pack. Additional retail availability will roll out throughout the summer at Raley's, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sprouts, CVS, Walmart, and Fresh Thyme.

To learn more about Neuro and its offerings, visit neurogum.com and follow along on TikTok and Instagram: @neurogum.

About Neuro

Founded in 2015 by co-founders Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen, Neuro was born from a shared desire for a more sustainable way to stay productive. The fast growing brand is revolutionizing the cognitive wellness industry with innovative yet familiar formats like gum & mints, powered by science-backed formulas designed to boost energy, strengthen memory, promote calmness, and restore sleep. Built on a foundation of neuroscience and chemistry, Neuro's Energy & Focus gum and mints combine expert curated ingredients like natural caffeine, L-theanine, and B-vitamins, to deliver benefits without the crash of traditional energy drinks or coffee. Made with a patented cold-compression technology, Neuro's gum and mints maintain optimal absorption and bioavailability while using the most sustainable, high-quality ingredients. With over half a billion pieces sold, Neuro is on a mission to help people refresh their state of mind and perform at their best whether at work, training, or everyday life. Neuro is available online at neurogum.com, TikTok Shop, and Amazon, as well as in-store at Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts, CVS, Albertsons, and more. For more information, visit neurogum.com and follow along @neurogum.

Media Contact:

Covet by Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Neuro