Neuro Wellness Spa Launches Specialized Adolescent Psychiatry Services to Address Growing Mental Health Needs

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro Wellness Spa, a leader in innovative mental health care, announced the launch of its Adolescent Psychiatry Services, tailored for adolescents ages 12-17. This new service addresses the growing demand for teen mental health support, offering specialized care to help young patients and their families navigate the challenges of adolescence.

This announcement of expanded care options from Neuro Wellness Spa comes on the heels of new research around adolescent mental health released last week. According to the cross-sectional study published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, included data on people ages 10 to 24 from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Violent Death Reporting System "suggests that the majority of young people who have died by suicide did not have a documented mental health diagnosis in their medical history, indicating that mental health problems might be going missed or undiagnosed, and thus untreated, in some young people."1 In a news release, study co-author Dr Jennifer Hoffmann shared, "Our findings point to the critical need to increase equitable access to mental health screening, diagnosis, and treatment for all youth."2

As teen mental health issues continue to rise, Neuro Wellness Spa remains committed to providing targeted, compassionate care. The Adolescent Psychiatry program features a multidisciplinary team led by board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Haiyan Wang and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Paula Martin, PMHNP. Together, they will create personalized treatment plans, combining evidence-based therapies with innovative approaches to meet each patient's unique needs. Together, Dr. Wang and Ms. Martin help patients understand their symptoms and choose the best treatment option for their health goals, including talk therapy and/or a medication or a non-drug treatment like transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Dr. Haiyan Wang, Medical Director of the new service, states, "Adolescence is a critical period for mental health development. We're dedicated to providing a supportive environment where young people can receive expert care. Our goal is to empower adolescents and their families with the resources they need to overcome mental health challenges and thrive."

Dr. Wang completed her child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at New York University and has received psychoanalytical training from the Washington Baltimore Psychoanalytic Institute. She specializes in diagnosing and treating anxiety, OCD, depression, mood disorders, PTSD, ADHD, disruptive behavior, and psychosis. Dr. Wang has extensive experience with OCD and anxiety patients and actively mentors the next generation of mental health providers.

Paula Martin is a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) who is recognized for her empathetic approach in delivering individualized care to persons of all age groups, including children and adolescents and possesses a strong knowledge base in trauma-informed techniques. She has acquired profound knowledge and skills in delivering care in many healthcare settings. Her enthusiasm for working in mental health with adolescents stemmed from her experience as a healthcare provider at an inpatient mental health unit at a children's hospital which specialized in providing trauma-informed care to children and adolescents who were dealing with mental health illnesses, substance use disorders, and/or adverse childhood experiences.

Neuro Wellness Spa's services include:

Comprehensive Psychiatric Assessments: Accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment plans for adult individuals.

Psychotherapy: Evidence-based talk therapy program for adult individuals, available online and in-person, and led by master's level clinicians who specialize in a variety of modalities including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), exposure and response prevention (ERP), mindfulness, psychodynamic and narrative therapy designed to address a variety of mental health issues.

Medication Management: Safe and effective pharmacological treatment options, for adults and adolescents ages 12 and older.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy: A non-invasive, non-drug, and FDA-cleared neuromodulation treatment for adults and adolescents ages 15 and older, that uses magnetic pulses to treat depression, anxiety, OCD, and more.

Founded in 2009, Neuro Wellness Spa is a subsidiary of Your Behavioral Health, a leading regional provider of mental health and addiction treatment services for adults and teens, with 28 facilities and growing throughout Southern California. Your Behavioral Health provides the full continuum of behavioral health care, including detox, outpatient (PHP/IOP), interventional psychiatry, and residential care across its family of brands — which includes Clear Behavioral Health, New Life House, and Neuro Wellness Spa — and delivers specialized programs for depression, anxiety, trauma-related issues, addiction and other mental health conditions. Co-founders Mike Joly, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Martha Koo, Chief Medical Director, lead Your Behavioral Health alongside an expert team of clinicians across Southern California. For more information about the Adolescent Psychiatry Services or to schedule an appointment, please visit NeuroWellnessSpa.com or contact 877-644-8434.

1Chaudhary S, Hoffmann JA, Pulcini CD, et al. Youth Suicide and Preceding Mental Health Diagnosis. JAMA Netw Open. 2024; 7(7):e2423996.doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.23996

2Mental health problems often go undetected in youth who die by suicide. (2024, July 30). EurekAlert! https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1052738

About Neuro Wellness Spa

Neuro Wellness Spa enhances mental well-being through compassionate, evidence-based care. As Southern California's first private TMS center, we combine advanced neurotechnology with a comprehensive approach to wellbeing across 12 locations and growing. Our services include transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), psychopharmacology, and integrative psychotherapy, delivered by expert clinicians committed to personalized care. We aim to transform mental health care, providing a supportive environment for patients to achieve optimal cognitive and emotional health. For more information about our services and to schedule a consultation, please visit www.neurowellnessspa.com .

About Your Behavioral Health

Your Behavioral Health is a leading regional behavioral health services platform that provides comprehensive best-in-class services for adults and teens across the continuums of mental health and addiction treatment. Through its state-of-the-art facilities throughout Southern California, expert clinical teams, and pioneering evidence-based and patient-centric approach to care, Your Behavioral Health offers specialized residential, inpatient and outpatient programs for depression, anxiety, trauma-related issues, substance abuse and other mental health conditions. Its family of brands includes Clear Recovery Center, New Life House, and Neuro Wellness Spa. For more information, please visit www.yourbehavioralhealth.com .

For more information, press only:

Stephanie Paz Townsend

(310) 295-0429

[email protected]

SOURCE Neuro Wellness Spa