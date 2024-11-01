NeuroBlu: New Data Partner and Enterprise SSO Integration

Major expansion of behavioral health data with 940K+ new patient records, enterprise SSO integration, and enhanced analytics tools for deeper research insights.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a global leader in behavioral health real-world evidence, today announced the release of NeuroBlu Analytics v4.6, a major platform upgrade that combines expanded data coverage, enhanced analytics capabilities, and improved enterprise security through single sign-on (SSO) integration. This latest version of NeuroBlu reflects Holmusk's commitment to advancing behavioral health research and clinical insights by broadening access to quality, structured real-world data and strengthening analytical precision.

A new partnership with a leading health provider network has added over 940,000 patient records from the New York City Metro area, increasing NeuroBlu's U.S. coverage to nearly 5 million patient encounters annually. This expanded dataset, integrated with Datavant tokenization, now enables pharmaceutical researchers to link granular psychiatric assessment data with claims outcomes, providing unprecedented insights into real-world treatment patterns and outcomes.

"The most recent updates to NeuroBlu mark a transformative step forward in our ability to link clinical data with claims, unlocking insights that will drive better research and patient outcomes," said Holmusk CEO Nawal Roy. "With this powerful update to our new dataset, our platform enables researchers to make evidence-driven decisions in trial design, patient care, and health economics."

Major Dataset Expansion

The latest partnership expands NeuroBlu's reach into the Northeastern United States, adding comprehensive data for over 436,000 patients with anxiety disorders and 158,000 with major depressive disorder. Coverage includes key psychiatric medications, with insights into treatment sequences and real-world usage patterns. This unique dataset provides:

Extensive Medication Data: 94% of patients have detailed medication history, covering commonly prescribed psychiatric medications like Vraylar (3,600+ patients) and Rexulti (2,200+ patients).

Robust Geographic Representation: Coverage across NY, NJ, PA, CT, and FL enhances regional insights and relevance.

Longitudinal Data and Vitals Tracking: Patients' treatment patterns and outcomes are tracked over time, offering a detailed view of treatment pathways and patient journeys.

Claims Data Integration

Through the integration of Datavant tokenization, NeuroBlu 4.6 enables the linkage of detailed psychiatric assessments with claims data, creating new possibilities for pharmaceutical research and health outcomes research. Key benefits include:

Clinical Trial Optimization: Linking scales like PSS-3, PHQ-9, and GAD-7 with claims data enables researchers to optimize clinical trial design, track real-world treatment patterns across 940,000+ patients, and develop synthetic control arms.

Clinical Trial Optimization: Linking scales like PSS-3, PHQ-9, and GAD-7 with claims data enables researchers to optimize clinical trial design, track real-world treatment patterns across 940,000+ patients, and develop synthetic control arms.

Evidence Generation: Linked datasets allow researchers to validate clinical endpoints, analyze medication adherence, and assess treatment discontinuation in real-world settings. These insights support augmentation strategies, examine concomitant medication use, and analyze healthcare utilization across diverse patient subgroups.

Value Demonstration and HEOR Support: NeuroBlu's data-linking capabilities enable health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) by connecting clinical outcomes with cost data, examining treatment sequences, and enabling comparative effectiveness research. Long-term safety and effectiveness can now be tracked through linked datasets, strengthening insights into the value of mental health interventions.

Enterprise-Grade Security with SSO Integration

With the release of NeuroBlu Analytics v4.6, Holmusk introduces enterprise-grade single sign-on (SSO) integration, significantly enhancing security and access management for users. This new SSO functionality allows enterprise clients to securely and seamlessly access the NeuroBlu platform, meeting high-security standards and making user management more efficient for larger teams and organizations.

Additionally, NeuroBlu 4.6 offers new SQL templates, allowing researchers to accelerate their data workflows, along with updated R and Python libraries featuring improved documentation for streamlined data integration. Together, these upgrades support researchers in extracting deeper insights with ease and efficiency, advancing NeuroBlu's mission to set new standards for security, usability, and innovation in behavioral health research.

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to harness real-world data to transform research and behavioral health care. Combining leading behavioral health data with AI-powered analytics and digital solutions designed to address the most pressing challenges in behavioral health, Holmusk is advancing the frontier of evidence generation and fueling innovation. Holmusk is headquartered in New York, with four additional offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com.

