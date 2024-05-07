Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

May 07, 2024, 16:15 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday May 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, and Kyle Gano, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will present at the conference.

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Formerly Twitter) and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, NEUROCRINE, and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. The Neurocrine logo is a trademark of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

