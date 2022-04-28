Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market Size to grow by USD 19.74 billion from 2021 to 2026| Multiple Sclerosis Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Indication

Multiple sclerosis



Alzheimer's disease



Parkinson's disease



Huntington's disease

disease

Others

Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market growth is the strong drug development pipeline owing to the increasing incidence of neurogenerative diseases. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2021, Alzheimer's disease affected around 6.2 million people in the US and is expected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060. Thus, there are several drugs in the pipeline due to the increase in the R&D. For instance, ABT-SLV187 by AbbVie is in phase III. APL-130277 for Parkinson's disease by Sunovion is also in phase III. The introduction of these drugs in the market will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market growth is the lack of disease-modifying therapies. The prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases is rising with the increase in the aging population globally. For instance, AD doubles in frequency every five years after 65 years of age and affects up to 50% of those over 85 years of age. However, at present, there are no disease-modifying therapies that work by impacting the disease processes, for some neurodegenerative diseases. Although diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's have drugs that can provide symptomatic relief, some neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntington's disease, which is caused due to a mutation in the huntingtin gene, have no approved therapy for treatment. Such factors may limit the market growth in the forecast years.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., H Lundbeck AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market, vendors

Related Reports:

The hepatitis B therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 471.49 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.29%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 471.49 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.29%. The plasma therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 8.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%. Download a sample now!

Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.74 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.6 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., H Lundbeck AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Indication



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Indication

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Indication - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Indication - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Indication

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Indication



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Indication

5.3 Multiple sclerosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Multiple sclerosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Multiple sclerosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Multiple sclerosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Multiple sclerosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Alzheimers disease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Alzheimers disease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Alzheimers disease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Alzheimers disease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Alzheimers disease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Parkinsons disease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Parkinsons disease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Parkinsons disease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Parkinsons disease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Parkinsons disease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Huntingtons disease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Huntingtons disease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Huntingtons disease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Huntingtons disease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Huntingtons disease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Indication

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Indication ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Science SA

Exhibit 101: AB Science SA - Overview



Exhibit 102: AB Science SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: AB Science SA - Key offerings

10.4 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 104: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 107: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Biogen Inc.

Exhibit 110: Biogen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Biogen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 113: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 H Lundbeck AS

Exhibit 118: H Lundbeck AS - Overview



Exhibit 119: H Lundbeck AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: H Lundbeck AS - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 125: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Sanofi

Exhibit 129: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 130: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 132: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio