Neurohacker Collective Achieves Top 10% Ranking in the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsbad, California based NEUROHACKER COLLECTIVE achieves # 412 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." This recognition comes as the supplement company reports three-year revenue growth of 1119.9% percent.

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission of advancing human quality of life by creating best in class well-being products using a unique research and development methodology premised on complex systems science. This innovative scientific approach focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on optimizing human cognition with its Qualia Mind nootropic products. They've since launched a rapidly expanding and successful product lineup across categories in the trillion-dollar wellness marketplace, supporting health needs such as longevity, energy, and sleep.

The Inc. 5000 ranks the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Intuit, Patagonia, Zappos and many other Fortune 1000 giants gained early national exposure by achieving inclusion in the annual Inc. rankings. The 2020 rankings show Neurohacker Collective among the top-5 fastest-growing companies in America specializing in supplemental nutrition products.

Not only have the 2020 Inc. 5000 companies performed well within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth. Those included have achieved a blistering three-year average growth rate of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs in the past three years.

2020's Inc. 5000 features company profiles and an interactive database that sorts ranked companies by industry, region, and other criteria. It can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Neurohacker Collective will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12th, along with the other members of 2020's Inc. 5000.

"Ranking 412 in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list is a great achievement for all our team's hard work. We are truly thankful for our community and investors who are as passionate as we are about our Qualia products." -James Schmachtenberger, CEO

In the near future, Neurohacker Collective will develop solutions for mood, pain, skin health, immune function, fitness performance, hormone balancing, and cardiovascular health.

