Neurohacker Launches Qualia Energy Shot, Aiming To Become #1 Energy Shot For Health-Conscious Consumers

Qualia's science team is applying their expertise of mental energy supplementation in drink form.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The science team at Neurohacker Collective just launched an option in the exploding energy shot market that may be the most ideal choice yet for health conscious consumers, with Qualia Energy Shot.

Health-conscious consumers have often found themselves needing to compromise their standards to obtain a boost in energy. Many (if not most) energy beverages load their beverages with artificial sweeteners, processed sugars, preservatives, or alarmingly high megadoses of caffeine, to achieve their effects.

PERK UP WITH NO DOWNSIDES- Qualia Energy Shot is a naturopathic doctor-formulated energy shot unlike any other.

Other energy drinks rely on proprietary blends (which leave the consumer in the dark regarding the ingredients).

The renowned nutritional science team of Neurohacker Collective set forth to create the most health-minded alternative energy shot on the market with Qualia Energy Shot. This new offering from Neurohacker is a naturopathic doctor-formulated energy shot, with many rare features.

Qualia Energy Shot has only 80 mg's of caffeine derived from green tea. And its sweetness is by way of Palatinose™, a slow-release natural sweetener from sugar beets with a low glycaemic profile. But it's the premium nootropic blend in Qualia Energy Shot that sets it apart.

Qualia Energy Shot contains premium cornerstones of energy formulation like taurine and Panax ginseng which has been used for centuries in Traditional Chinese Medicine, along with rarer inclusions such as lutein, choline, and magnesium.*

"From a health perspective, our aim with Qualia Energy Shot was to set a new standard for how healthfully an energy shot can boost mental and physical energy," states Neurohacker CEO James Schmachtenberger.

"Our science team has nearly a decade of experience with nootropic formulations and naturopathic principles, so we're uniquely positioned to disrupt the status quo of energy shot formulation with instantly noticeable results accomplished more artfully."

Qualia Energy Shots are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten free, can safely be taken up to 3 times a day, and will become available through Amazon and stores in select global markets beginning in March of 2024.

About Neurohacker Collective:

Neurohacker Collective was established in 2015 to enhance the quality of life through cutting-edge well-being formulations. Their science team emphasizes the principles of naturopathy and has pioneered formulation techniques using complex systems science, which recognizes the body's inherent self-regulation capacity as a key factor in addressing various health issues. Initially, they focused on developing brain health and mental performance supplements, including their flagship product Qualia Mind. Over time, they have expanded their product range to include formulations for senescent cells, NAD+, sleep, mitochondria, skin, and energy, with ongoing efforts to develop and expand their product line.

*Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements are not intended as general medical advice. This product is not a replacement for prescription medication. Please consult your physician before taking any dietary supplements. This ad represents the personal experience and opinions of the author, and is not a guarantee, promise, or reflection of other users' results.

SOURCE Neurohacker Collective