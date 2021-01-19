Neurohacker Collective Named to Fastest Growing Companies in San Diego List

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurohacker Collective, a Carlsbad company known for its premium brain supplement Qualia Mind has been named to the San Diego Business Journal List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in San Diego 2020. The Business Journal lists businesses across all industries ranking them by percent of verified revenue growth from 2017 to 2019. Neurohacker Collective earned its rank with a reported 65% increase in annual revenue over the designated time.

Neurohacker Collective is famous for its cutting-edge science podcast, its rapidly growing biohacking community, and being one of the most innovative supplement companies utilizing complex systems science. The team behind Neurohacker Collective are all pioneers in their field and are committed to ensuring their groundbreaking formulations enable people to perform at their peak. Along with a group of scientists in complex-systems modeling, neurobiology, organic chemistry, and PhD and MD advisors, three highly effective entrepreneurs launched Neurohacker: Jordan Hall, James Schmachtenberger, and Daniel Schmachtenberger. In 2020 the company released Qualia Night for sleep optimization and Qualia Immune for robust immune system support. Currently, the company is developing advanced formulations for mood, pain, skin health, blue-light protection, fitness performance, hormone balancing, and cardiovascular health.