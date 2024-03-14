Neurolens Strengthens Leadership for Accelerated Growth and Innovation

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolens, on a mission to transform eye care, announces a strategic leadership restructure to fuel continued growth and innovation. This positions the company for even greater success in the evolving eyecare landscape.

Leveraging a strong foundation, the new structure combines seasoned leadership with strategic hires:

  • Davis Corley, visionary co-founder, returns as CEO to guide future growth.
  • Gregory Boisse leverages operational expertise to optimize efficiency as SVP of Operations.
  • Nathan Schomas applies customer focus to modern technology as SVP of Digital Innovation.
  • Bill Kastein strengthens customer relationships as VP of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development.
  • Kelly Vaupel expands brand awareness and market reach as VP of Marketing.
  • Eric Patnode empowers employees through leadership and development programs as VP of Leadership, Learning and Development.
  • Zach Dios drives product innovation as VP of Engineering.

Neurolens welcomes:

  • Katrina Forinash, Chief of Staff, bringing expertise in strategic execution and change management.
  • Chris Cahill, VP of Accounting & Finance, strengthening the team with his financial acumen.

Continuing leadership:

  • Danny Perales (CFO & COO)
  • Kaelin Currie (VP, Lab Operations)
  • Stéphane Arcand (VP, Canada)

Together, this talented and diverse leadership team will guide Neurolens in achieving its ambitious goals of revolutionizing eye care and establishing a leading position in the industry.

To learn more about the leadership team and access the full article please visit https://blog.neurolens.com/neurolens-strengthens-leadership

About Neurolens 
Neurolens commercializes breakthrough technology to improve vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, Neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide comfort for many adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading, or doing detail work. The Neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from Neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers.

