Neurolenses Demonstrate Headache Relief in New Study

A double-masked, randomized, cross-over clinical study shows that patients wearing Neurolenses had improved scores on a validated headache questionnaire.

DALLAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolens, a company commercializing innovative solutions to provide effortless vision, announced today the results of a double-masked, crossover peer-reviewed publication demonstrating that Neurolenses provide significant relief from headaches. In this multi-site study (10 optometry practices, 195 patients), Neurolenses demonstrated a statistically significant level of impact based on the widely used and validated Headache Impact Test, or HIT-6*. These results were peer-reviewed and published by Translational Vision Science & Technology, a highly regarded medical journal published by the Association of Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO). "This is a landmark moment, not just for Neurolens, but for the entire vision industry," said Davis Corley, Neurolens CEO. "Neurolens is built on a clinical foundation, and we are pleased that a solution as simple and elegant as contoured prism lenses could expand the benefits of the annual eye exam. This study just reinforces what we already know: Neurolenses can change lives."

The six-item Headache Impact Test (HIT-6) was designed to provide a global measure of adverse headache impact by assessing the adverse impact of headaches on social functioning, role functioning, vitality, cognitive functioning and psychological distress—while also measuring the severity of headache pain. Multiple studies have shown that the HIT-6 is a reliable and valid tool for measuring the impact of headaches on daily life. In effect, this demonstrates that Neurolenses provide a statistically significant improvement on the impact of headaches on patients' quality of life.

"We acknowledge that double-masked, crossover peer-reviewed studies are rare in the optometry space, but clinical efficacy is at the foundation of what this organization stands for," said Dr. Jason Hurley, study author. "We were thrilled to demonstrate the impact of Neurolens, and equally thrilled to be published in Translational Vision Science & Technology, a top vision science publication."

About Neurolens

Neurolens commercializes breakthrough technology to improve vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, Neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide comfort for the majority of adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. The Neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from Neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers.

About Translational Vision Science & Technology

Translational Vision Science & Technology is a peer-reviewed online-only open access medical journal covering ophthalmology. It was established in 2012 and is published by the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, of which it is an official journal. The editor-in-chief is Roy S. Chuck.

About HIT-6

