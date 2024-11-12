Neurologists Describe Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease as 'Critical' for New Treatments

Detection of Alzheimer's disease in its early stages is crucial to initiating treatment

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The availability of amyloid-reducing therapies now makes detection of Alzheimer's disease in its early stages critical, according to new expert-led Clinical Proceedings white paper from the Clinical Neurological Society of America.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia in the elderly and is characterized by abnormal deposits of amyloid-beta and tau proteins in the brain. This disease has a devastating impact on a person's memory, cognition, behavior and activities of daily living. Although the diagnosis is often made clinically based on symptoms, the field is moving toward a biological diagnosis that permits disease detection in earlier stages. Biomarkers can be evaluated via imaging or in body tissues or fluids such as blood.

The paper, Alzheimer's Disease: Understanding its Devastating Impact and Trend Toward Biological Diagnosis, is authored by five clinical neurologists and radiologist and calls for:

Improving awareness of the burden of Alzheimer's disease on patients, caregivers and the health care system;

Reducing barriers to early diagnosis; and

Increasing understanding of Alzheimer's disease stages and the window for amyloid-reducing therapies.

Expert Panelists:

Marissa Natelson Love , MD (Clinical Proceedings Chair)

, MD (Clinical Proceedings Chair) Ryan Darby , MD

, MD James Eaton , MD

, MD Mary Ellen Koran , MD

, MD Scott Turner , MD

Statement from expert panel chair Marissa Natelson Love, MD:

"The trend toward more significant use of biomarkers to detect Alzheimer's disease will help us get patients on therapy earlier in the disease before it progresses, improving their quality of life and that of their family and caregivers."

The Clinical Neurological Society of America , a non-profit 501(c)(6), is a nationwide organization of neurology clinicians with a mission to improve clinical practice and patient care through education and thought leadership.

