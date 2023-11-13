Neuromorphic Computing Market size to grow by USD 96.18 million from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neuromorphic computing market is expected to grow by USD 96.18 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 24.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's Research. The market has been segmented by component (Hardware and Software), type (Edge computing and Cloud computing), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. North America stands out as one of the primary regions with substantial markets for neuromorphic computing. This is primarily attributable to the substantial R&D investments made by local businesses and the well-informed integrator community specializing in neuromorphic computing chips. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuromorphic Computing Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Accenture Plc, BrainChip Holdings Ltd, CEA, General Vision Inc., GrAI Matter Labs Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Knowm Inc., Numenta Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Co. Ltd., and The Boeing Co..

Accenture Plc: The company offers neuromorphic computing solutions such as AI powered by brain-like computing architectures which are energy efficient, low latency, and rapid learning.

Neuromorphic Computing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The hardware segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment encompasses computer components that simulate neurological or artificial neural networks. Several key factors are playing a significant role in driving the growth of this segment. These include the increasing adoption of neuromorphic computing chips within end-user industries and a surging demand for high-processing power devices, as well as the growing need for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Neuromorphic Computing Market: Driver & Trend:

Rising demand for memory density and high-processing power devices is notably driving the market growth. The increasing demand for memory-intensive applications, such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT), has driven the expansion of the neuromorphic computing market.

The advent of Industry 4.0 in end-user industries is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

