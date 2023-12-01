Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 65.13 billion from 2022-2027| Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc. and more among the major companies in the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market size is expected to grow by USD 65.13 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major market companies, including Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mylan NV, Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, SGPharma Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Viatris Inc. and AFM-Telethon. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Company Profile:

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.- The company offers neuromuscular disease therapeutics such as GNT 0004 which is based on an adeno-associated virus capsid and an optimized gene.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Type (Biologics and Small molecules), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The biologics segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market share during the forecast period. Biologics encompass medications derived from living organisms or containing components of living organisms, such as proteins, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, genes, and cells. Approved therapies within the biologics segment exist in the global market for neuromuscular disease therapeutics.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to contribute 43% to the global market's growth during the forecast period, with a high growth rate projected for the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market in this region. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of neuromuscular diseases and the availability of advanced therapies. Special drug designations like orphan drug and fast-track designations, along with early-stage screening tests for infants detecting muscle disorders, are driving this market's acceleration in North America during the forecast period.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Driver & Trend:

Novel therapeutics for diverse indications drive global growth in neuromuscular disease therapy market.

Recent approvals of therapeutic agents for various neuromuscular indications anticipate a significant market impact.

Despite limitations in halting disease progression, research focuses on novel gene therapies and antisense treatments to potentially enhance patient outcomes.

Development of these innovative therapies aims to impede disease progression and improve life expectancy, contributing to the growth of the global neuromuscular disease therapeutics market.

Trend - Technological advances in neuromuscular disease therapy are a major trend in the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market.

What are the key data covered in this neuromuscular disease therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of neuromuscular disease therapeutics market vendors.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

