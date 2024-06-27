Neuron7.ai Recognized as Finalist in Partner Innovation, Microsoft for Startups Category in the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuron7.ai , the leader in AI for service resolution intelligence, today announced it was named a finalist in the Partner Innovation, Microsoft for Startups category of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from our partner, Microsoft, for the significant impact our AI solutions are delivering for Fortune 1000 companies. By integrating the robust capabilities of the Azure platform with Neuron7's cutting-edge AI innovations, we are able to amplify the value Service Resolution Intelligence brings to the heart of our customer's service business," said Niken Patel, CEO and co-founder of Neuron7. "The cost advantages our customers get by Neuron7 being part of the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) program is icing on the cake."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices and AI innovation during the past year. The awards are classified into various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries.

Neuron7 was recognized in the Partner Innovation Microsoft for Startups category, which is specifically for startups that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, growth and customer success using Microsoft technologies. This award is part of Microsoft's broader initiative to support and celebrate entrepreneurial ventures within its ecosystem.

Neuron7 Service Resolution Intelligence helps resolve issues and capture knowledge in complex service environments, including top tier enterprise customers . By learning from data and people, Neuron7 provides fast and accurate turn-by-turn guidance across thousands of products and issues while optimizing resolution paths in real time.

Neuron7's Service Resolution Intelligence is available in the Microsoft AppSource marketplace and seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams. The solution is hosted on Microsoft Azure, helping joint customers use their MACC.

In 2023, Neuron7 was selected to participate in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, an invitation-only program that includes access to resources and connections to Microsoft's enterprise customers seeking innovative, high-value solutions. Together, Microsoft and Neuron7 are helping to realize the vision of Service Resolution Intelligence, resulting in productivity gains, improved knowledge capture, and increased customer and employee satisfaction.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice president at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI and Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, the digital event taking place July 10-11. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists .

About Neuron7.ai

Neuron7 is the leader in Service Resolution Intelligence, helping customers achieve 90%+ resolution accuracy faster. By bringing together knowledge from thousands of people, vast data sources and interactions across your service environment, Neuron7 creates a Smart Resolution Hub. AI guides your teams through the best next steps with turn-by-turn guidance in your CRM, chat or other existing workflow. Customers resolve issues faster, the first time, and get answers in seconds. Neuron7's solutions are purpose-built for complex service environments, including medical devices, high-tech and industrial equipment, providing a single system of intelligence across self-service, call centers, technical support, field service and engineering. Learn more at neuron7.ai .

