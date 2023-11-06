Neuronavigation Systems Market size to grow by USD 227.65 million from 2023-2028 | Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., B.Braun SE, Brainlab AG, and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neuronavigation Systems Market size is expected to grow by USD 227.65 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuronavigation Systems Market Market 2024-2028

The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on leading companies including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., B.Braun SE, Brainlab AG, Clearpoint Neuro Inc., Fiagon GmbH, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., inTRAvent Medical Partners, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Lexmark International Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nexstim Plc, Orthofix Medical Inc., Parsiss Co., Roper Technologies Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Synaptive Medical Inc., The Magstim Co. Ltd., Xoran Technologies LLC and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Neuronavigation Systems Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile:

Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd.: The company offers neuro navigation systems such as Accurate Navigation for Glioma Resection which provides surgical treatment of brain functional gliomas.

Neuronavigation Systems Market 2024 – 2028: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Product (Optical and Electromagnetic), End-user (Hospitals, ASCs, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The optical segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Optical neuronavigation systems utilize a combination of stereoscopic optical cameras, infrared emitters (IR), and reflective markers. These systems employ three-dimensional (3D) positioning technology, which involves monitoring a specific measurement area through two or more cameras equipped with infrared filters placed in front of their lenses. The majority of neuronavigation systems in the neuro-navigation systems market currently rely on optical tracking technology.

Neuronavigation Systems Market 2024 – 2028: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to play a significant role in driving global market growth, contributing approximately 47%. This is primarily due to factors like technological advancements, the introduction of new products, and increased investment in innovative medical devices, which are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the neuronavigation systems market in North America.

Neuronavigation Systems Market 2024 – 2028: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic neurological disorders, largely attributed to the expanding geriatric population and increased life expectancy.

The elderly population's growth significantly elevates the risk of neurological diseases, further fueling market expansion.

Essential tremor (ET) affects about 4 in every 100 individuals worldwide, with its incidence notably increasing with age.

This surge in neurological disorders is spurring demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The increased demand for neuronavigation systems is, in turn, driving growth in the global neuronavigation systems market during the forecast period.

Trend - The emergence of hybrid operating rooms with integrated healthcare infrastructure is the primary trend in the market.

What are the key data covered in this neuronavigation systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the neuronavigation systems market between 2024 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the neuronavigation systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

