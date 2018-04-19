Neuropeptide Y Y1 receptor Structures Offer New Opportunities for Anti-obesity Drug Discovery

Recently, scientists from Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with several groups based in Germany, United States, China and Sweden, determined the high-resolution atomic structures of human Y 1 R bound to two structurally diverse antagonists UR-MK299 and BMS-193885, providing a detailed molecular map of Y 1 R and invaluable insights into understanding the pharmacology of NPY receptor. The study was recently published in Nature.

The Y 1 R structures reveal, for the first time, the molecular details of an NPY receptor binding to its ligand at atomic level, and provide an accurate template for drug design targeting Y 1 R. The structures combined with mutagenesis, ligand binding and signaling studies elucidate the binding modes of Y 1 R to various antagonists and the molecular mechanisms of ligand selectivity in different NPY receptors. These findings offer new opportunities for anti-obesity drug discovery.

Based on the Y 1 R structure, the researchers performed extensive studies including complementary mutagenesis, cell signaling, nuclear magnetic resonance, molecular docking and photo-crosslinking. The results provide insights into the binding behavior of the endogenous agonist NPY to Y 1 R, and for the first time identified the binding site of NPY N terminus, which is critical for receptor selectivity, in Y 1 R. These insights into Y 1 R expand our understanding of NPY receptor signal transduction and lay a foundation for carrying out structure-based drug discovery that targets this physiologically important receptor.

SOURCE Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences