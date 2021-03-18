Neuro's Functional Gum And Mints Now Available In Whole Foods Nationwide

"Since launching Neuro in 2015, our mission has been to help people tap into the best version of themselves at without the highs and crashes of the stimulants we've become so dependent on," said Kent Yoshimura, CEO and co-founder, Neuro. " We believe the best way to do this is using only natural, healthy ingredients, which aligns perfectly with the Whole Foods mantra."

Neuro's mission is to create convenient and effective products that can be taken anywhere and anytime to support the mind and body. Neuro gum and Neuro mints are always sugar free, gluten free, vegan, and use only scientifically-backed and sustainable ingredients, with recipes relentlessly tweaked for the best possible benefits - without the side effects of coffee or high-sugar energy drinks. Their two products currently on the market are 'Energy & Focus', and 'Calm & Clarity'.

Energy & Focus

The Energy & Focus gum and mints are designed to help people energize and focus, without the negative effects of sugar crashes or coffee jitters. Specially formulated with natural caffeine, L-theanine and B-vitamins, they help to provide just the right amount of clean, balanced energy to sustain the mental endurance necessary to maintain focus, while boosting serotonin to reduce stress and improve mood. Energy & Focus comes in two tasty and invigorating flavor options of peppermint and cinnamon.

Calm & Clarity

The Calm & Clarity mints are Neuro's latest product and uses a careful balance of GABA, vitamin D3, and L-theanine to optimize composure and clarity of mind to reduce feelings of anxiety and stress. Calm & Clarity comes in two delicious and natural flavor options Honey Lemon and Ginger Chai.

Both Energy & Focus, and Calm & Clarity can be found in the wellness section of every Whole Foods store nationwide. To learn more about Neuro, please visit www.getneuro.com , or follow Neuro on Facebook, Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Neuro

Founded in October 2015 in Los Angeles, CA, Neuro is a health and wellness company that creates approachable and effective consumable products that you can take anywhere, anytime to refresh your state of mind and do more. With its unique delivery systems of gum and mints, all vegan, gluten-free, aspartame-free, and sugar-free, and containing natural green tea caffeine, L-theanine, B6, and B12 vitamins, Neuro products deliver just the right amount of what you need to energize, calm, and better your mind quickly. The original Neuro Gum product was successfully backed by more than 500 people on Indiegogo in less than three days, and has since been featured in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo!, Forbes, Buzzfeed, and Fast Company, among many others.

With Neuro products now available in more than 7500 retail locations nationwide, Neuro is in your pocket and in your corner so you can feel your best and do more. To learn more about Neuro and its products, please visit https://neurogum.com, or follow Neuro on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

