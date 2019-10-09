Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market Worth $1.4 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neurosurgery surgical power tools market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6%. Increasing incidence of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI), other neurological disorders, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive neurosurgeries is anticipated to aid growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Pneumatics dominated the power type segment in 2018. This can be attributed to increasing number of patients suffering from head and skull surgeries

Drills dominated the tools type segment in 2018 with the highest share, owing to increasing adoption of minimally invasive neurosurgeries, such as craniotomy

North America dominated with the highest revenue share in 2018, owing to availability of skilled neurosurgeons and technological advancements

dominated with the highest revenue share in 2018, owing to availability of skilled neurosurgeons and technological advancements The key players are introducing technologically enhanced products to gain competitive advantage over others.

In March 2017 , Stryker launched its System 8 power tools series, which comprise sagittal saws, reciprocating saws, sternum saws, and rotary drill.

Read 165 page research report with ToC on "Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Tools Type (Drill, Reamer, Saw, Others), By Power Type (Pneumatic, Electric, Battery-powered), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/neurosurgery-surgical-power-tools-market

TBIs, which occur due to sports injuries or in serious car accidents, form one of the key factors expected impel growth. In the U.S., every year, around 2.6 million people suffer from TBI or similar type of brain injury. According to American Association of Neurosurgical Surgeons, in the U.S., around 1.7 million TBI cases are diagnosed each year. In addition, according to National Stroke Association, approximately 130,000 Americans die from stroke each year. In addition, TBI is a major concern among the geriatric population, with an increasing rate of death and hospitalization linked to it.

Technological advancements such as the Medtronic Stealth Station S8, which is a brand new tracking tool for neurosurgery systems, are driving the market. This system includes 3D cameras and electromagnetic sensors that enable enhanced tracking. It can easily connect to intrasurgical CT scanners and MRIs. Thus, growth can be attributed to the technological advancements and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures in neurosurgeries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global neurosurgery surgical power tools market on the basis of tools type, power type, and region:

Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools, Tools Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Drill



Saw



Reamer



Others

Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Power Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Pneumatic



Electric



Battery-powered

Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Singapore





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Atherectomy And Thrombectomy Devices Market – Global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Benchtop Automation Market – A benchtop automation system enables the automation of technically challenging or repetitive processes. Numerous repetitive tasks involved in modern drug discovery can be automated using small-scale automation solutions.

A benchtop automation system enables the automation of technically challenging or repetitive processes. Numerous repetitive tasks involved in modern drug discovery can be automated using small-scale automation solutions. Veno-Venous Extracorporeal Life Support Devices Market – Extracorporeal Life Support Device is a form of extracorporeal support. Extracorporeal Life Support Devices assist in intensive care management of respiratory failure especially in adult patients.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.